HBAL tourney benefits Lincoln Home Builders Care Foundation

A total of 220 golfers played in the annual tournament of the Home Builders Association of Lincoln and the Lincoln Home Builders Care Foundation on Friday, June 4, at Highlands Golf Course. Cattle Bank & Trust was this year’s winning team with a score of 55.

The Lincoln Home Builders Care Foundation was established in 2009 as a 501(c)(3) charitable, nonprofit organization dedicated to the future of the home building industry in Lancaster County. The Foundation’s mission is to support the educational and charitable activities of the Home Builders Association of Lincoln.

The Foundation contributes to community service projects focused on housing, as well as providing scholarships for students pursuing a career related to the building industry and providing funding for other industry-related educational programs.

Since 2010, the Foundation has distributed over $250,000 through residential and interior design contests, the “If I Could Build a House” art contest, the scholarship program and donations to other charitable organizations. The Foundation also benefited local families through the Habitat for Humanity Blitz Builds and the annual Santa Cop Project.

