Hazardous waste collection events set for September

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln and Lancaster County residents are encouraged to dispose of their household hazardous waste at two collection events in September. The events are free for Lincoln and Lancaster County residents:

• Friday, Sept. 11, 3-7 p.m., Malcolm Fire and Rescue Station, 150 W. Second St., Malcolm; and

• Saturday, Sept. 12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Ct., Lincoln.

Business waste is not handled at these events. Those inquiring about business waste should call 402-441-8002. For more details and alternative collection dates, visit haztogo.com. Residents are encouraged to follow pandemic protocols at this event: wear a mask, practice physical distancing, place waste in trunk or rear storage area of vehicles, and do not attend if feeling ill.

Accepted items include pesticides, lawn and garden chemicals, household cleaning products, paint thinners, stains, polishes and waxes, turpentine, oil-based paint, pool cleaning chemicals, flea and tick powders, rodent poison, charcoal starter fluids, mixed or old gasoline, brake or power steering fluids, and items containing mercury such as CFLs and thermometers.