Hazardous waste collection events Sept. 17-18

Lincoln and Lancaster County residents are encouraged to dispose of their household hazardous waste at two free drive-through collection events:

• Friday, Sept. 17, 2 to 6 p.m. – St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 375 S. Lincoln St. in Malcolm;

• Saturday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Ct.

Business waste is not handled at these events. People with business waste inquiries can call 402-441-8002. For more details and alternative collection dates, visit haztogo.com.

Residents are encouraged to follow pandemic protocols at these drive-through events: wear a mask, practice physical distancing, place waste in trunk or rear storage area of vehicles, and do not attend if feeling ill.

Accepted items: Pesticides, lawn and garden chemicals, household cleaning products, paint thinners, stains, polishes and waxes, turpentine, oil-based paint, pool cleaning chemicals, flea and tick powders, rodent poison, charcoal starter fluids, mixed or old gasoline, brake or power steering fluids, and items containing mercury such as CFLs and thermometers.