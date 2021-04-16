Hazardous waste collection events April 23-24

Lincoln and Lancaster County residents are encouraged to dispose of their household hazardous waste at two collection events in April. The events are free for Lincoln and Lancaster County residents:

• Friday, April 23, 2 to 6 p.m. – Norris High School south parking lot, 25211 S. 68th St., Firth, Nebraska; and

• Saturday, April 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Star City Shores parking lot, 4375 S. 33rd Ct., Lincoln.

Business waste is not handled at these events. For questions about business waste collection, call 402-441-8002. For more details and alternative collection dates, visit haztogo.com.

Residents are encouraged to follow pandemic protocols at this event: Wear a mask, practice physical distancing, place waste in the trunk or rear storage area of vehicles, and do not attend if you are feeling ill.

Accepted items include: pesticides, lawn and garden chemicals, household cleaning products, paint thinners, stains, polishes and waxes, turpentine, oil-based paint, pool cleaning chemicals, flea and tick powders, rodent poison, charcoal starter fluids, mixed or old gasoline, brake or power steering fluids, and items containing mercury such as CFLs and thermometers.