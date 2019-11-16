The wind tore at the roofs and trees and power lines like a rake! The rain fell in torrential waves, sending water crashing against walls and sending cars floating down streets like bobbers! People shivered in their homes and waited for the hurricane to finally end.
OK, that’s a bit of an exaggeration. But it’s what the news and the emergency management people in Hawaii wanted us to think as we sat there in our hotel rooms last year. In Oahu, we got some light rain and about 20 mph winds, so there was that.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not disappointed that our vacation spot wasn’t the focus of national news. We still had several awesome days of vacation. But when the hurricane threatened, the whole state of Hawaii shut down for several days.
You have free articles remaining.
So what does a REALTOR® do when bored? Go to open houses, of course! Maybe others in Hawaii were huddled and waiting out the storm, but REALTORS there just plow along. So my wife and I went to a couple of open houses, and it was fun! What are open houses like in paradise? Pretty much like any other, just close to the beach. And what are the REALTORS® like there? Pretty much like any other, but more tan. They were great. They were extremely friendly and shared great information on their homes and their market.
You’ll notice the same thing here in Lincoln this winter (except that none of us have seen the sun in months). Unless the weather really does prevent us from leaving our homes, we show houses, we write contracts, we meet with sellers and buyers, and yes, we do open houses. And, here, we might be “plowing” along with our snow shovels and scrapers, but we’ll be there just like the REALTORS® in Hawaii.
So, if you're looking for that perfect beach house in Hawaii, let me know! I have a couple of friends named Lila and Lonnie that are ready to help. Just tell them the pale Nebraska guy sent you! And if you want to see a house in a snowstorm, call me, Lynn Hartzell, at 402-469-8904. Aloha.