Hail, hail, go away!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hail can be one of the biggest hazards associated with severe thunderstorms. It can be small and relatively harmless, or it can grow to larger than the size of a golf ball and cause extensive damage to your property.

Do: Contact your insurance agent and a reputable contractor soon after the damage occurs if you suspect damage to your home. If a large geographic area was affected, it could take some time before a contractor will be available.

Don't: Use a "storm chaser" contractor. Keep in mind that many out-of-state contractors will arrive from all over the country trying to get as much business as they can. Often, they perform sub-par work that may not come to light until a few years down the road, when you have no way of contacting them again. Try to sign with a local contractor, if possible.

Do: Schedule an inspection with both the claims adjuster and your contractor so that all parties are present at the same time. This ensures that all parties are on the same page when it comes to the scope of work. Remember, the safest way to inspect a roof after a storm is to have a professional handle the inspection.