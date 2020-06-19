Hail, hail, go away!
Hail, hail, go away!

Hail can be one of the biggest hazards associated with severe thunderstorms. It can be small and relatively harmless, or it can grow to larger than the size of a golf ball and cause extensive damage to your property.

Do: Contact your insurance agent and a reputable contractor soon after the damage occurs if you suspect damage to your home. If a large geographic area was affected, it could take some time before a contractor will be available.

Don't: Use a "storm chaser" contractor. Keep in mind that many out-of-state contractors will arrive from all over the country trying to get as much business as they can. Often, they perform sub-par work that may not come to light until a few years down the road, when you have no way of contacting them again. Try to sign with a local contractor, if possible.

Do: Schedule an inspection with both the claims adjuster and your contractor so that all parties are present at the same time. This ensures that all parties are on the same page when it comes to the scope of work. Remember, the safest way to inspect a roof after a storm is to have a professional handle the inspection.

Don’t: Panic if the adjuster and the roofer are having trouble coming to an agreed scope of work. In some cases, the adjuster will hire an engineer to perform a second inspection.

Don’t: Dismiss minor damage. Shingle damage can be hard to detect, more so from the ground. If you can, clean the gutters to prevent further damage from backed up water. After a storm, gutters can get clogged with debris.

Don’t: Automatically assume that just because your neighbor has damage, you have it too. Definitely have your roof inspected if your neighbors are getting repairs, but be prepared if the adjuster doesn’t find damage. Not all roofs are made equally, and not all storms will affect homes in an area evenly.

Do: Get an estimate if you think you have damage to your auto. A claims adjuster may not necessarily need to inspect the auto, so having an estimate and photos will help speed up the process once the claim is filed.

