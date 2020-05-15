Habitat Lincoln to host virtual Community Builders Breakfast
View Comments

Habitat Lincoln to host virtual Community Builders Breakfast

{{featured_button_text}}

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln will host its second annual Community Builders Breakfast virtually from 8-9 a.m. Thursday, May 21. This one-hour, inspirational program highlights the impact supporters have on Habitat homeowners and the community.

“During the first weeks of uncertainty, we had rescheduled the breakfast for June 3, hoping the virus would be past us and we could all be together,” said Josh Hanshaw, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln. “However, with safety as a priority, the guidance from public officials has been clear: 'For the health of your family, and that of our community, the best thing we can do is stay home.' With that in mind, we are taking the Community Builders Breakfast virtual so everyone can attend.”

The one-hour program will share inspiring stories of the impact the community has on local Habitat homeowners. Register to attend at lincolnhabitat.org/cbb.

The event is sponsored by Ameritas, Union Bank & Trust, LI-COR, Lincoln Industries, BVH Architects, Nelnet, Security First Bank, US Bank, HOME Services and many other generous supporters.

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization that brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. Alongside future homeowners, volunteers and supporters, Habitat Lincoln helps Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families. To date, Habitat Lincoln has built or repaired more than 170 homes. For more information, see lincolnhabitat.org.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sprout new ideas

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask the Builder: Fixing puddles on patios, driveways and slabs
Home & Garden

Ask the Builder: Fixing puddles on patios, driveways and slabs

  • Updated

Q: I’ve got a problem I need you to solve. Each time it rains, a puddle develops on the outer edge of my circular patio. It’s older concrete, and it appears the puddle is related to a crack that’s above a low retaining wall the patio rests on. Can I just fill in where the puddle is and all will be well? I am worried about the appearance of the patch. How might I disguise my attempt to stop the ponding water? I only want to fix this one time. What are my options? —Amy P., Warrenton, Va.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News