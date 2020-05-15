Habitat Lincoln to host virtual Community Builders Breakfast

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln will host its second annual Community Builders Breakfast virtually from 8-9 a.m. Thursday, May 21. This one-hour, inspirational program highlights the impact supporters have on Habitat homeowners and the community.

“During the first weeks of uncertainty, we had rescheduled the breakfast for June 3, hoping the virus would be past us and we could all be together,” said Josh Hanshaw, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln. “However, with safety as a priority, the guidance from public officials has been clear: 'For the health of your family, and that of our community, the best thing we can do is stay home.' With that in mind, we are taking the Community Builders Breakfast virtual so everyone can attend.”

The one-hour program will share inspiring stories of the impact the community has on local Habitat homeowners. Register to attend at lincolnhabitat.org/cbb.

The event is sponsored by Ameritas, Union Bank & Trust, LI-COR, Lincoln Industries, BVH Architects, Nelnet, Security First Bank, US Bank, HOME Services and many other generous supporters.

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization that brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. Alongside future homeowners, volunteers and supporters, Habitat Lincoln helps Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families. To date, Habitat Lincoln has built or repaired more than 170 homes. For more information, see lincolnhabitat.org.

