Habitat Lincoln cancels 2020 homebuyer applications

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The first half of 2020 has brought unimaginable challenges to individuals and families in the community. Businesses and nonprofit organizations are also facing challenges and tough decisions. Due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln is canceling its 2020 Homeownership Program application cycle.

This past March, Habitat Lincoln closed its build sites and ReStore to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The health and safety of staff, volunteers, supporters and future homeowners has been and remains a top priority. ReStore has since reopened, but the shutdown has severely slowed the construction schedule on current homes as well as homes for future homeowners selected in last year’s application cycle. Habitat also expects increased expenses this year to hire subcontractors in lieu of having volunteer support on its construction sites.

“This was a very difficult decision to make,” said Josh Hanshaw, CEO of Habitat Lincoln. “Helping families in our community achieve homeownership is our mission. While we are disappointed to cancel our 2020 application cycle, we remain committed to providing resources and educational programming to help better prepare applicants for homeownership through Habitat and other community programs. We look forward to coming into next year’s application period in a stronger position.”