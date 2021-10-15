Habitat for Humanity welcomes family to new home

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln welcomed a family of six to their new home Saturday, Oct. 10.

Jeremy, Jenny and their four children now have a larger, safe place to live in the same neighborhood where they were residing. Jeremy and Jenny worked alongside Habitat volunteers to make this recycled Habitat home one where their family could thrive.

On hand for the dedication ceremony was Habitat’s CEO Josh Hanshaw, who welcomed everyone to the celebration. Program Director Theresa Gerlach introduced the family and board members, and Vick Obrecht and Marv Jaques officially presented the keys to the family’s new home.

Wells Fargo provided financial support for renovating this home to accommodate the family, and Sam’s Club of North Lincoln provided the refreshments. Lincoln Women of Today donated a “Bucket of Sunshine,” Lincoln Modern Quilt Guild gifted the family a crafted quilt, and Doorstep Diner Catering donated a gift certificate for the family’s first meal in their new home.

Established in 1988, Habitat Lincoln has built or repaired more than 162 local homes, housing more than 750 men, women and children. Through community partnerships, Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance alongside families in need of decent and affordable housing.

