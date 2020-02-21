Green space matters

I read with great interest the Lincoln Journal Star article “Neighbors Help Create Diverse Tree Habitat” (Jan. 4, 2020), which was about Vintage Heights Home Owners Association taking the initiative in its common areas. This included planting trees, creating diverse habitats, a pollinator greenway, rain gardens and more. Plus, there is help from Nebraska entities to lend expertise, design and grant money. Such organizations include the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum and the City of Lincoln.

I was asked the following question: “Will Vintage Heights homes go up in value because of the extensive landscaping and environment?" Easy answer: “I don’t know.”

I don’t know because there is more involved with valuations going up than environment. But I can tell you this from my “too-many-to-count” years in selling homes and working with buyers. People want to live in areas with trees, plants and visual interest. Buyers want to look at pretty areas in their neighborhoods. It adds to desirability of an area. Buyers want to know the areas are being maintained, and they are willing to pay for it.