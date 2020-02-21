Green space matters

I read with great interest the Lincoln Journal Star article “Neighbors Help Create Diverse Tree Habitat” (Jan. 4, 2020), which was about Vintage Heights Home Owners Association taking the initiative in its common areas. This included planting trees, creating diverse habitats, a pollinator greenway, rain gardens and more. Plus, there is help from Nebraska entities to lend expertise, design and grant money. Such organizations include the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum and the City of Lincoln.
I was asked the following question: “Will Vintage Heights homes go up in value because of the extensive landscaping and environment?" Easy answer: “I don’t know.”
I don’t know because there is more involved with valuations going up than environment. But I can tell you this from my “too-many-to-count” years in selling homes and working with buyers. People want to live in areas with trees, plants and visual interest. Buyers want to look at pretty areas in their neighborhoods. It adds to desirability of an area. Buyers want to know the areas are being maintained, and they are willing to pay for it.
Home Owners Association dues are typically in the $75 per year range. The fee usually includes common area maintenance – which is often some green space and an entrance sign. As the article pointed out, if more HOAs did similar projects, what a positive impact it could have.
An extreme example is New York City’s High Line Park. Formerly an elevated and abandoned rail line slated for demolition in the 1980s, a grassroots effort saved the rail line and turned it into a three-mile-long urban park. It’s an amazing example of urban landscape and architecture. As you walk along the park, you’re also staring right into people’s homes and work space. The redevelopment of an obsolete structure has spurred new development in adjacent neighborhoods and increased property values.
I think the answer to increasing home values lies with the old economic equation of supply versus demand. When you help create a wonderful place to live, an area that sets you apart from other areas, the demand will go up, which will positively affect the housing values.
