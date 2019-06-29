I love a good stair and stairway. Especially intriguing are the stone or marble steps that have been worn from flat to a concave cup over centuries of use.
A few years ago I was in Paris with my kids. If there was a stairway going up, we went up. The higher, the better. We climbed steps to the Arc de Triomphe. We went up the Sacré-Coeur and to the rooftop of the Galeries Lafayette department store. We visited Notre Dame cathedral three times before being early enough to get a ticket to scamper up the tower for an amazing view (sadly not possible now after the fire).
Confession: I didn’t go up the bell tower, I stopped at the Chimera Gallery, and my legs were tired. Undeniably, these staircases lead to some world class views, especially when seen standing next to a gargoyle. Not to be forgotten, we also went down the dark, damp stone stairway to the catacombs.
What’s in a staircase today, in a modern residential home? Typically, you’re not going to find marble steps. Do they matter, or are they simply utilitarian?
In my opinion, the biggest stairway improvement in recent years has been the width -- they are wider. Two people can comfortably walk up a stair, side-by-side, each holding a laundry basket. This makes it much easier to get furniture and pool tables downstairs. Do you know how many houses I’ve sold where the seller says, “The pool table stays. It’s too hard to move out.”
Some stairs are meant to be seen. They are a focal point or an artistic statement. One of my local favorites is made of cherry wood and feels like silk to the touch; it's two stories high with no visual signs of support. Scarlet O’Hara would easily pronounce “tomorrow is another day” from this gorgeous staircase.
Staircases are getting more interesting. You’re more able to find, in newer homes, different materials than wood spindles and carpet. There are floating stairs with metal treads, custom metal spindles, glass banisters.
Today’s staircase may greet you at the door, and beckon you too, to go up. And then down.
