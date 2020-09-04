Give your landscape a late summer facelift

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Whether it is the hot weather, the age of your landscape or simply the need for change, a late summer makeover can help you increase your landscape’s beauty. Put the “wow” back into your garden with a few new plantings, garden art or other simple improvements.

Many established landscapes have a few or many overgrown plants. Sometimes the plants you purchase perform better than expected, or oftentimes we try to squeeze too many plants into a garden or too large of plants into small spaces.

Remove overcrowded plants that have outgrown the space or lost their ornamental appeal. Replace these and other unsightly plants with those more suited to the growing conditions, your landscape design and available space. Now is a good time to plan, and fall is a great time to plant trees, shrubs and perennials. The soil is warm and air cool, making it less stressful on new plantings.

Phase in removals and replacements over time. This is easier on your budget, back, and will keep your landscape looking robust. And be sure to properly space plants to avoid overcrowding in the future. Check plant tags for the plant’s mature size and plant accordingly.