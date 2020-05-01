Getting back to the new normal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I haven’t been to the grocery store in over a month. No Open Houses on Sundays. Our dogs are really enjoying many long walks. And, my wife Susan and I are getting on well, although she asks that I move to another part of the house when on business calls. Our neighborhood gathers out in our circle (at appropriate distances, of course).

Whether too soon or not, our leaders are talking of re-opening businesses and gatherings while maintaining distance.

I am getting calls again: “Can we meet to discuss selling my house?” or “Can you show me some homes?” “Yes,” I respond.

I am not throwing caution to the wind, however. I will wear a mask, carry disinfectant wipes and spray, and wash-wash-wash. And, of course, maintain at least a six-foot distance. We will set up a virtual tour of a listing so that potential buyers have a better look throughout the home’s interior before they make an appointment.

Our inspectors are taking great precautions when going through a purchased home, probably leaving the home cleaner and more sanitized than when they enter.

We (my partners Kim Soucie, Tim Reckling and I) will minimize time spent with others or in homes. We will follow up by phone and computer screen. The signing of contracts will be done online.