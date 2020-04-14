Gardening: Control bagworms now

While so much has seemed out of our control the past few months, bagworms can actually be controlled either by picking them off the tree or with insecticide.

The most effective control option, and least harmful to the environment, is to pick bagworms off one-by-one before they hatch (which will be soon, so hurry). We generally start picking off bagworms in late fall and finish up over winter when weather cooperates. My husband picked literally thousands from a single spruce tree last fall.

Bags can be rather tightly attached, so give a good tug. Then put the bag in a pail of water to drown larvae, or crush the bag. Do not toss the bag on the ground! When eggs hatch, larvae will crawl to a host and start eating.

Insecticidal control is only effective while larvae are eating – late June to early July. By August, feeding slows to a crawl (pun intended) and spraying will have little effect. If you must spray, Bacillus thuringiensis kurstaki (B.t.k.) is effective against bagworms, nontoxic to humans and mammals and less toxic to pollinators than other pesticides. The plant must be thoroughly covered so larvae ingest the poison while feeding; B.t.k. is not a contact insecticide. Avoid spraying – or allowing spray to drift – where favored caterpillars feed, such as milkweed, and follow label instructions.

If you have time on your hands right now and feel cooped up, going out to pick off and destroy bagworms could be cathartic.

Mari Lane Gewecke is a Master Gardener volunteer, affiliated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus program, and a self-employed consultant.

