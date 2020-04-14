Gardening: Control bagworms now

Bagworms invaded our acreage last year, by the thousands. Spruce trees – a favorite of the pests – were significantly infested, though we also found them on Japanese maple, shrub rose and potentilla, as well as odd places: the deck, fence, even a hose reel. Apparently, evergreens were so crowded, some bagworms needed other options for winter.
Bagworms are not webworms. Webworms live in white webs, seen in deciduous trees in late summer/early fall. Webs are typically formed mid-summer and the caterpillars are easily controlled by removing webs with a broom or long pole. Even if webworms are not in webbing at the time, removing their hiding place will allow birds to get to the worms and finish them off (thus, also feeding birds).
A bagworm, by contrast, is less social and more subtle, spinning an individual case or bag around itself for protection. To find bagworms, look for oval-shaped bags, or cocoons, an inch and a half to two inches long. This time of year, the bag is brown from decay of the plant material that comprises it and is firmly attached to a tree twig.
Each bag can contain hundreds of eggs. When they hatch – typically late May to early June –larvae will be tiny and barely perceptible. But don’t let that fool you. In sufficient numbers, bagworms can decimate and kill an evergreen in a matter of months (deciduous plants can usually recover).
While so much has seemed out of our control the past few months, bagworms can actually be controlled either by picking them off the tree or with insecticide.
The most effective control option, and least harmful to the environment, is to pick bagworms off one-by-one before they hatch (which will be soon, so hurry). We generally start picking off bagworms in late fall and finish up over winter when weather cooperates. My husband picked literally thousands from a single spruce tree last fall.
Bags can be rather tightly attached, so give a good tug. Then put the bag in a pail of water to drown larvae, or crush the bag. Do not toss the bag on the ground! When eggs hatch, larvae will crawl to a host and start eating.
Insecticidal control is only effective while larvae are eating – late June to early July. By August, feeding slows to a crawl (pun intended) and spraying will have little effect. If you must spray, Bacillus thuringiensis kurstaki (B.t.k.) is effective against bagworms, nontoxic to humans and mammals and less toxic to pollinators than other pesticides. The plant must be thoroughly covered so larvae ingest the poison while feeding; B.t.k. is not a contact insecticide. Avoid spraying – or allowing spray to drift – where favored caterpillars feed, such as milkweed, and follow label instructions.
If you have time on your hands right now and feel cooped up, going out to pick off and destroy bagworms could be cathartic.
Mari Lane Gewecke is a Master Gardener volunteer, affiliated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus program, and a self-employed consultant.
