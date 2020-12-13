The White House gardens

Thinking about Inauguration Day in January, my mind naturally goes to the White House landscape and gardens. I’ve only visited the White House once, and it was an indoor tour. I would much rather tour the gardens outside!

President George Washington envisioned a botanical garden and purchased the land for it. John Adams was the first president to live in the White House, though the grounds were too littered with construction debris for a garden. Thomas Jefferson made a landscape plan and planted trees. But it was John Quincy Adams who formally established an ongoing White House garden program; he even did some of the gardening himself.

A magnolia tree believed to be planted by Andrew Jackson survived until recently, when it became too unstable to remain standing. To maintain the magnolia’s historical roots (literally), it was replaced by one of its own offshoots, tended to at a greenhouse until the time came to remove the original tree.

The grounds of the White House encompass 18 acres, with a landscape plan generally conforming to the design commissioned by Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1935 and developed by Frederick Law Olmsted Jr, son of the famed founder of American landscape architecture.