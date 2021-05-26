Plant for pollinators

Fourteen years ago, the U.S. Senate unanimously agreed to approve designation of one week each June as “National Pollinator Week.” With the purpose of addressing the decline of pollinator populations, Pollinator Week – June 21-27, 2021 – is now promoted internationally to recognize the valuable ecosystem services pollinators provide.
While insects such as bees, wasps, moths, butterflies, flies and beetles are known pollinators, perhaps lesser known is that vertebrates serve as pollinators too, including hummingbirds, perching birds, fruit bats, opossums, lemurs and the gecko.
Pollinators help with plant reproduction by traveling from plant to plant carrying pollen on their bodies. This vital interaction allows the transfer of genetic material critical to the reproductive system of most flowering plants. Those plants bring us fruits, vegetables and nuts; provide half the world’s oils, fibers and raw materials; prevent soil erosion and increase carbon sequestration.
Anyone who farms, manages land or has a garden area – even a small plot – can help increase the number of pollinators by choosing plants that provide essential habitat.
Farms with natural habitat nearby produce more crop yield because they attract more pollinators. Similarly, pollinator gardening near community gardens increases urban agricultural yields.
A home garden can attract pollinators, and it doesn’t need to be the size of an acreage. In fact, gardens in suburbs and cities may have even more diverse pollinator communities than wild areas. Plots, patches and pots with the right flowers will be enough to draw hungry pollinators.
It all helps the effort to reverse pollinator decline, whether it is on a farm, in a garden or common area of a condominium, even a patio, deck or balcony with container pots.
According to a collaboration between the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center and the United States Botanic Garden, the following is a recipe for a sustainable pollinator garden:
• Diverse flowering native plant species and communities.
• Among planted areas, unaltered bare soil as nesting habitat or mud source for pollinator species.
• Intentional water sources such as birdbaths, shallow dishes and puddling places.
• Native plants for nesting, providing protection from predators – and not cut back during pollinator activity.
• Reduced lawn size.
• Hand removal of unwanted weeds and pests with minimal and infrequent chemical spot treatment.
• No plants purchased from nurseries that use neonicotinoids to treat plants during production.
Having a succession of blooms, from spring to fall, will provide a steady supply of nectar and pollen, and keep pollinators coming.
Finally, be patient with perceived damage to plants. The next time the foliage on the rose bush looks like Swiss cheese because leaf cutter bees snipped out half-moon discs, remember one native leaf cutter bee can do the pollination work of 20 non-native bees.
Mari Lane Gewecke is a Master Gardener volunteer, affiliated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus program, and a self-employed consultant.