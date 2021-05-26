Plant for pollinators

A home garden can attract pollinators, and it doesn’t need to be the size of an acreage. In fact, gardens in suburbs and cities may have even more diverse pollinator communities than wild areas. Plots, patches and pots with the right flowers will be enough to draw hungry pollinators.

It all helps the effort to reverse pollinator decline, whether it is on a farm, in a garden or common area of a condominium, even a patio, deck or balcony with container pots.

According to a collaboration between the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center and the United States Botanic Garden, the following is a recipe for a sustainable pollinator garden:

• Diverse flowering native plant species and communities.

• Among planted areas, unaltered bare soil as nesting habitat or mud source for pollinator species.

• Intentional water sources such as birdbaths, shallow dishes and puddling places.

• Native plants for nesting, providing protection from predators – and not cut back during pollinator activity.

• Reduced lawn size.

• Hand removal of unwanted weeds and pests with minimal and infrequent chemical spot treatment.