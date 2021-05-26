Local nurseries are at the root of Lincoln’s history

In the 1970s, Campbell’s expanded to offer design services at its 56th and Pine Lake location. Campbell’s specializes in providing plants for gardening, landscaping and container design. Now the fourth-generation is operating this longtime family nursery.

Tyrrell’s Flowers

Tanner’s started out as a greenhouse in 1931. In particular, it focused on selling sod. In the fall of 1940, the name was changed to Tanner’s Floral Shop. The lead florist was a man by the name of D.L. “Del” Tyrrell. Del took over the floral shop, stayed in the same North Cotner Boulevard location and eventually changed the name to Tyrrell’s Flowers.

After serving in World War II, Tyrrell’s son, Chandler, joined the business. He would become one of Lincoln’s top florists for over 50 years. When asked what his favorite part of the job was, he said, “The contact with people. Serving people and making them happy was everything.”

In 2001, “Chan” merged his business with Burton’s flowers. This allowed him to retire and play more golf. Burton’s had been operating as a florist since the 1960s, so it also had a longstanding tradition of blessing people with flowers. Burton Tyrrell’s became the new name. Recently, the company became a part of Oak Creek Plants and Flowers. More on that location in a moment …