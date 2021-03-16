Let go of the perfect

Gardening season has arrived! And perhaps this year more than ever, we are eager to begin. While it’s all fresh and exciting now, as the weeks and months go by, some of us may become rather particular about the appearance of the garden.

It begins innocently enough. Delight at the very first hint of green poking up through the soil. Thrills at the blooming bulbs. Excitement when revving up the mower for the first time. Hopes for fresh garden vegetables.

Then the first weed – that obnoxious, out of place, ugly interloper – appears. Leaves on maple and oak trees acquire large pimply growths. A shrub, shaped perfectly through meticulous trimming last year, now has branches poking out all over and looks, um, natural.

Perfection is gone. Joy at, and appreciation for, the arrival of spring and beauty of the garden is out the window.

When the garden does not look perfect, it is natural. It’s – quite literally – nature. And nature is not flawless. It is perfectly imperfect.

So, the hedge is not perfectly formed. So, there are a few bumpy-looking leaves on the tree. It doesn’t necessarily mean something is wrong or unhealthy with the plant.