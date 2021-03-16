Let go of the perfect

Gardening season has arrived! And perhaps this year more than ever, we are eager to begin. While it’s all fresh and exciting now, as the weeks and months go by, some of us may become rather particular about the appearance of the garden.
It begins innocently enough. Delight at the very first hint of green poking up through the soil. Thrills at the blooming bulbs. Excitement when revving up the mower for the first time. Hopes for fresh garden vegetables.
Then the first weed – that obnoxious, out of place, ugly interloper – appears. Leaves on maple and oak trees acquire large pimply growths. A shrub, shaped perfectly through meticulous trimming last year, now has branches poking out all over and looks, um, natural.
Perfection is gone. Joy at, and appreciation for, the arrival of spring and beauty of the garden is out the window.
When the garden does not look perfect, it is natural. It’s – quite literally – nature. And nature is not flawless. It is perfectly imperfect.
So, the hedge is not perfectly formed. So, there are a few bumpy-looking leaves on the tree. It doesn’t necessarily mean something is wrong or unhealthy with the plant.
We have a garden berm in our landscape that is a gorgeous dishevelment of plants in the summer months. A well-spaced and lovely spread of blooming bulb plants in spring transforms into total anarchy by June, with bee balm falling into phlox, nearly hiding the daisies crowded by growing sunflower, competing with yarrow smothering the poor low-growing coreopsis, which I must find every summer by yanking handfuls of yarrow out roots and all. Later in summer, black-eyed Susans and coneflower shoehorn themselves in, as does liatris.
If my garden was a sound, it would be a cacophony.
It is messy and glorious and perhaps my favorite of our many garden areas. Weeds do grow (somewhere) in there but must get very tall to be seen, making them easy to pull up. Any weeds I cannot see are “out of sight, out of mind.”
We can plan a garden, we can tend a garden. Many of us have great creative talent with gardening. But we are not in total control. We are working with nature. As Sue Stuart-Smith writes in The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature, “Gardening is what happens when two creative energies meet: human creativity and nature’s creativity.”
I realize things may have felt out of control the past year, but please don’t take it out on your garden. Let’s let go of the idea of the immaculate, flawless, impeccable garden and let nature be nature. You’ll enjoy it more.
Mari Lane Gewecke is a Master Gardener volunteer, affiliated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus program, and a self-employed consultant.