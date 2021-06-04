Garden Club of Lincoln Tour set for June 12

After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the Garden Club of Lincoln has scheduled its annual Garden Tour for Saturday, June 12, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Although this year's tour will not have pastries or refreshments, and masks are encouraged if you cannot maintain 6 feet of distance, planners are expecting a beautiful day for viewing a diverse selection of gardens.
The Garden Tour will include:
1600 N. 22nd St. - Gary Bell has gradually transformed his entire yard into a quarter-acre prairie/pollinator habitat using seed-grown transplants. Plantings are from one to three years old and include native grasses, wildflowers and butterfly food plants for each butterfly in our area. He has also planted a drip irrigated container vegetable garden, a shady savannah area and has just begun an alpine garden.
6920 Havelock Ave. - Brian Herting’s double-lot garden features a broad spectrum of interesting conifers spread throughout the grounds. In addition, the yard includes a spectacular display of 25 dwarf Japanese maples. To provide year-round interest, Herting has planted native grasses along with his conifers. His yard is populated by many variegated plants, a Koi pond and a flag stone path. Park on 69th Street between Havelock and Platte streets.
2500 N. 67th St. - Mickle Middle School Garden. During the 2012 school year, the Mickle Garden was designed and established with a grant from Community Crops. The garden was built and has been maintained by the Mickle Garden Club, classes and students. The students work throughout the year to prepare and plant vegetables, herbs and fruits. They have well-established raised beds and a new drip irrigation system. During the school year, produce is given to students in the Mickle community. During the summer, students, staff and the community help take care of the garden, which is on the southwest side of the school near Walker Avenue.
8320 South St. - Aldersgate Gardens. In 2016, Aldersgate United Methodist Church began a major transformation of its 1.9 acres of green space. It includes many different varieties of plants: 41 varieties of trees, 42 varieties of shrubs, 56 varieties of perennials and 12 varieties of grasses. Aldersgate Gardens features a pollinator garden, a 1,000-square-foot rain garden and a place for meditation. A section of the strip between the street and sidewalk has been transformed into a "prairie parkway." Plant markers provide the common and scientific names of almost everything planted in the last three years.
6401 Ranier Drive - Bob and Sue Heist bought their “sweet, little ranch-on-the-corner” in 1988. They used over 40 cubic yards of good soil to create berms, swales and a large perennial garden. The backyard is divided into themed rooms: a Mexican room around the east patio, an Asian room around a wooden bridge that spans the dry creek bed, a small Victorian seating area nestled between a Seven Sons Tree and a Black Hills Spruce, and a “Tuscanish” patio area with a wisteria-covered pergola and water fountain. The west side, with a new fence and gate, has become a shady oasis during the summer thanks to a Chinese Corktree. The front yard has a flower garden on the upper level and a rain garden on the lower level.
1445 K St. - Capitol Courtyards. Ernst Herminghaus, Nebraska’s first formally trained landscape architect, designed the landscape of the Nebraska State Capitol, skillfully filling the courtyards with color. But the Great Depression at the end of Capitol construction delayed installing the courtyard fountains. The Nebraska Association of Former State Legislators privately raised the funds to restore the courtyards back to the Herminghaus original plan. This year marks the first time the courtyards will be seen as the landscape architect intended, with fountains, flowers and plants. The Capitol opens at 10 a.m.