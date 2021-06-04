Garden Club of Lincoln Tour set for June 12

After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the Garden Club of Lincoln has scheduled its annual Garden Tour for Saturday, June 12, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Although this year's tour will not have pastries or refreshments, and masks are encouraged if you cannot maintain 6 feet of distance, planners are expecting a beautiful day for viewing a diverse selection of gardens.

The Garden Tour will include:

1600 N. 22nd St. - Gary Bell has gradually transformed his entire yard into a quarter-acre prairie/pollinator habitat using seed-grown transplants. Plantings are from one to three years old and include native grasses, wildflowers and butterfly food plants for each butterfly in our area. He has also planted a drip irrigated container vegetable garden, a shady savannah area and has just begun an alpine garden.

6920 Havelock Ave. - Brian Herting’s double-lot garden features a broad spectrum of interesting conifers spread throughout the grounds. In addition, the yard includes a spectacular display of 25 dwarf Japanese maples. To provide year-round interest, Herting has planted native grasses along with his conifers. His yard is populated by many variegated plants, a Koi pond and a flag stone path. Park on 69th Street between Havelock and Platte streets.