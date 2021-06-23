Dealing with Japanese beetles

Not all insects are pests, though I can think of some that qualify as nuisance. The Japanese beetle truly is a pest, and a very destructive one at that.
Controlled by natural predators in its native Japan, the Japanese beetle (Popillia japonica Newman) has few such predators in the United States and has spread unabated since accidentally brought into this country 100 years ago.
Some may be familiar with the Japanese beetle in its larval form, usually referred to as a white grub (note: we have four types of white grubs in Nebraska). As a grub, the Japanese beetle can severely damage turf by eating grass at the roots. As an adult, it wreaks additional havoc by feeding on perennials, annuals, vegetables, trees and shrubs – more than 300 plant species provide host material.
The most severely affected plants in my home landscape are shrub roses. I pick off literally hundreds of Japanese beetles for weeks during mid to late summer. In the early morning and late evening hours throughout July and often into August, you can find me working my way along the driveway edge, pinching beetles off shrub roses one by one and tossing them – occasionally with a flourish and colorful expletive – into a bucket of soapy water.
Chemical control is available. I like pollinators too much to risk using it.
Do not, under any circumstances, purchase so-called Japanese beetle traps. Personally, I find it unconscionable of a nursery to sell them. The traps are an attractant. So, sure, you will trap some. But you will attract thousands. That will not make your neighbors happy.
It is important to note that the green June beetle (aka June bug) is not a Japanese beetle. The green June beetle is twice as large as a Japanese beetle and is velvety green with orange or rust stripes along the outer margins of the wings. The Japanese beetle has a shiny, metallic-green body with bronze-colored outer wings and five small tufts of white hair along each side, with two tufts of white hair at the back. Those white tufts also help distinguish the Japanese beetle from our native sand chafer (or false Japanese beetle). Our native sand chafer is not as destructive as the Japanese beetle.
One of my favorite insects, the wheel bug (aka assassin bug), has been working with me on Japanese beetle removal. OK, I kid. But the wheel bug and I both remove the beetle from plants; the difference is I don’t eat the beetle for lunch. It gives me special joy when I spot my favorite true bug stalking one of my most despised insects. High five, wheel bug!
Mari Lane Gewecke is a Master Gardener volunteer, affiliated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus program, and a self-employed consultant.