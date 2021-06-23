Dealing with Japanese beetles

Not all insects are pests, though I can think of some that qualify as nuisance. The Japanese beetle truly is a pest, and a very destructive one at that.

Controlled by natural predators in its native Japan, the Japanese beetle (Popillia japonica Newman) has few such predators in the United States and has spread unabated since accidentally brought into this country 100 years ago.

Some may be familiar with the Japanese beetle in its larval form, usually referred to as a white grub (note: we have four types of white grubs in Nebraska). As a grub, the Japanese beetle can severely damage turf by eating grass at the roots. As an adult, it wreaks additional havoc by feeding on perennials, annuals, vegetables, trees and shrubs – more than 300 plant species provide host material.

The most severely affected plants in my home landscape are shrub roses. I pick off literally hundreds of Japanese beetles for weeks during mid to late summer. In the early morning and late evening hours throughout July and often into August, you can find me working my way along the driveway edge, pinching beetles off shrub roses one by one and tossing them – occasionally with a flourish and colorful expletive – into a bucket of soapy water.

Chemical control is available. I like pollinators too much to risk using it.