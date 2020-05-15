× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One January, a couple of years ago, my mom came to visit. I met her at the airport, and there she was, lugging two very large suitcases. And I’m not talking about the small carry-on bags. Given my mom was a snowbird, I figured the suitcases were full of winter clothes, coats, shoes, gloves; sounds logical. Well, guess what was in those suitcases? Very few clothes. No, my mom figured she could borrow mine.

The suitcases were full of fresh fruit! Over 60 pounds of fresh Arizona grapefruit, oranges, lemons and clementines. My mom had fruit trees in her backyard, as did her neighbors. And the neighbors didn’t want their fruit. Lucky us! My kitchen smelled wonderful.

When I’m looking at homes with buyers, I don’t see very many backyard fruit trees. I think that’s a shame. Sure, the trees take a few years to establish, and I’m sure there are other growing challenges, too. I remember growing up in Lincoln, and we had in our backyard two apricot trees and a couple of apple trees. Later in Minnesota, I had my own front yard pear tree. Did you know pears seem to ripen all at the same time? I gave pears to my neighbors, the food pantry, and I baked. In my mom’s neighborhood, you’d find boxes on the driveway full of fruit with a sign saying, “Free to a good home.”