One January, a couple of years ago, my mom came to visit. I met her at the airport, and there she was, lugging two very large suitcases. And I’m not talking about the small carry-on bags. Given my mom was a snowbird, I figured the suitcases were full of winter clothes, coats, shoes, gloves; sounds logical. Well, guess what was in those suitcases? Very few clothes. No, my mom figured she could borrow mine.
The suitcases were full of fresh fruit! Over 60 pounds of fresh Arizona grapefruit, oranges, lemons and clementines. My mom had fruit trees in her backyard, as did her neighbors. And the neighbors didn’t want their fruit. Lucky us! My kitchen smelled wonderful.
When I’m looking at homes with buyers, I don’t see very many backyard fruit trees. I think that’s a shame. Sure, the trees take a few years to establish, and I’m sure there are other growing challenges, too. I remember growing up in Lincoln, and we had in our backyard two apricot trees and a couple of apple trees. Later in Minnesota, I had my own front yard pear tree. Did you know pears seem to ripen all at the same time? I gave pears to my neighbors, the food pantry, and I baked. In my mom’s neighborhood, you’d find boxes on the driveway full of fruit with a sign saying, “Free to a good home.”
As spring rolls around, take another look at fruit trees and their endless varieties. Before you know it, you’ll get shade and food. And a wonderful reason to interact with your neighbors.
Fresh orange juice, anyone?
Buying or selling? We’d love to help. Contact us at info@LocationLincoln.com or 402-261-0470.
Katie Pocras, MBA, Associate Broker
Location Real Estate
402-429-8111
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!