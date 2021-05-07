Free online environmental health program May 12

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will present the free online environmental health program, "Hazardous Waste – What Is It and What Can I Do About It?" Wednesday, May 12, from 10-11 a.m.

Environmental public health focuses on the relationships between people and their environment – water, air and waste. It is a dimension of wellness that impacts every person, every day.

This program will help you identify hazardous waste in your home and direct you to safe disposal options. Lincoln’s Hazardous Waste Center staff members will show you how they take care of waste after you leave it to ensure good environmental stewardship.

Register for this free program at https://bit.ly/3b37wp2. You will be sent an email confirmation.

This program is sponsored by Aging Partners, Conservation Nebraska and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0