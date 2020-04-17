Frank Lloyd Wright homes worth the trip

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The final Jeopardy question flashed on the TV screen.

“What is the name of the house designed by the famous American architect located in Spring Green, Wisconsin?" I really wasn’t paying attention, so my friend gave me a swift elbow.

He said, “You lived in Wisconsin; what is it?”

“Uh, yeah," I said quickly and read the questions before blurting out “Frank Lloyd Wright -- what is Taliesin?” Correct!

You don’t forget Frank houses. And I’ve been in quite a few of them.

When I went to school in Madison, Wisconsin, Frank homes were just starting to be appreciated more widely for their specialness. The two homes I distinctly remember were both fraternity houses. They could have been called the Tale of Two Cities.

Both had amazing living spaces: woodwork to beat the band, lots of natural light and built-in furniture. The bedrooms were small; you were only expecting to use them as dressing rooms. Sleeping was designated to the sleeping porches. Even in Wisconsin winters. The kitchens were secondary.