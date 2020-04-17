Frank Lloyd Wright homes worth the trip

The final Jeopardy question flashed on the TV screen.
“What is the name of the house designed by the famous American architect located in Spring Green, Wisconsin?" I really wasn’t paying attention, so my friend gave me a swift elbow.
He said, “You lived in Wisconsin; what is it?”
“Uh, yeah," I said quickly and read the questions before blurting out “Frank Lloyd Wright -- what is Taliesin?” Correct!
You don’t forget Frank houses. And I’ve been in quite a few of them.
When I went to school in Madison, Wisconsin, Frank homes were just starting to be appreciated more widely for their specialness. The two homes I distinctly remember were both fraternity houses. They could have been called the Tale of Two Cities.
Both had amazing living spaces: woodwork to beat the band, lots of natural light and built-in furniture. The bedrooms were small; you were only expecting to use them as dressing rooms. Sleeping was designated to the sleeping porches. Even in Wisconsin winters. The kitchens were secondary.
One fraternity took immaculate care and pride of their home. Every Saturday morning was mandatory cleaning. A house tour was coveted. The other house, well, think “Animal House” and feet sticking to the beer-spilled floor. Remember, it is Wisconsin, and the drinking age was 18. It was a history disaster.
Recently, I was speaking to an associate. He said he grew up between Milwaukee and Green Bay. His parents knew Frank and commissioned a new house. The home construction was two years behind schedule and highly over budget, and multiple tons of natural stone was used. He said the home was enchanting. I can believe it.
If you’re out and about traveling, take the opportunity to see a Frank Lloyd Wright home. It’s well worth the effort.
