Circa 1986, a barely old enough girl knocked on my door wondering if I might be in need of a babysitter. I was. The connection was thin, but apparently enough for me to welcome her in. The soil where her needs met mine was fertile, and some tender shoots of good growth took root.
Fast forward a few years and miles down I-80, where we reconnected as she had begun growing her own family and life. Then again, a few more years and miles at a time when her soil turned a bit rocky. Those tender shoots had taken root, sturdy enough to grab onto each other again and bear fruit. This fruit in the form of some wonderful people, who stepped in and stepped up and together got her launched in her new home and new start.
Real estate: My home, her home, her next home -- plays a role in this story, but a supporting one. The thread, the protagonist of this story, are the relationships. I propose they always are. The success of a transaction is rarely contingent upon the ease or difficulty of the property, but in the ability of all to trust the process and each other.
This year, those now strong and deep roots weathered something else, a real estate transaction. We had a few strikes against us. Strikes like Covid 19, schedules, mother nature, and one too many gears that had to turn just exactly right for all to fall into place. And yet, amazingly, they did and we hit a home run.
Home runs like good gardens come from fertile soil. As Captain Sully says of his miracle, life-saving landing:
“I’ve been making small, regular deposits in this bank of experience, education and training. And on January 15, the balance was sufficient so that I could make a very large withdrawal.”
Those regular deposits -- even those briefest, smallest ones, ones formed simply to complete a transaction -- make for good gardens, good lives, saved lives, and prepare us to withstand the weeds, withdrawals and occasionally rocky real estate transactions.
Today, she is watering her new lawn, and soon she will invite me in her door, where I will sit with her and watch the green grass grow.
