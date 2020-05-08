Fertile soil

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Circa 1986, a barely old enough girl knocked on my door wondering if I might be in need of a babysitter. I was. The connection was thin, but apparently enough for me to welcome her in. The soil where her needs met mine was fertile, and some tender shoots of good growth took root.

Fast forward a few years and miles down I-80, where we reconnected as she had begun growing her own family and life. Then again, a few more years and miles at a time when her soil turned a bit rocky. Those tender shoots had taken root, sturdy enough to grab onto each other again and bear fruit. This fruit in the form of some wonderful people, who stepped in and stepped up and together got her launched in her new home and new start.

Real estate: My home, her home, her next home -- plays a role in this story, but a supporting one. The thread, the protagonist of this story, are the relationships. I propose they always are. The success of a transaction is rarely contingent upon the ease or difficulty of the property, but in the ability of all to trust the process and each other.