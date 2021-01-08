The first time I heard the saying “fear of missing out,” it applied to the stock market. What it means is buying into a surging stock market so you don’t get left behind.

I heard it used again concerning the real estate market. If you’ve tried to buy a home in Lincoln recently, at a certain price point, you may have experienced a new frenzy.

The fear of missing out in real estate is driven by three factors: low inventory, bidding wars, and current low interest rates. Buyers have to get into the home the first day it comes on the market. If you’re interested, you need to put in your best offer and assume you’re only going to get one chance. It’s high stress and nerve wracking. Plus if this is your first home, there’s a lot of pressure to make a good, quick decision. Yes, there’s always another house, but will it be this frenetic in the near term?

Let’s look at my first-time buyer, Nancy. We found a cute, small, well-maintained three bedroom, two bath home listed for $165,000. Nancy got one look at the house and put in her best offer. She didn’t win it. The sellers received eight offers, one of which was more than $20,000 over the asking price. They didn’t take the highest offer because of a concern the home wouldn’t appraise, and instead took a cash offer with no appraisal.