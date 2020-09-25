Fascination with stamps stays alive through the years in Lincoln

No matter where your interests lie, there’s a stamp for that.
Cartoons, flowers, gardening, presidents, flags, animals, space, celebrity golfers; the list of topics appearing on U.S. stamps is nearly endless. There are more than 5,400 different stamp designs, all since the first stamps were issued in 1847, which at the time cost 5 and 10 cents. While the cost of a stamp has risen to 55 cents, collectible stamps have a price tag all their own, some worth tens of thousands of dollars.
According to the United States Postal Service, in 2019 $658 million worth of stamps or stamp products were ordered, and 16.5 billion stamps were printed, some of which were purchased by the more than 40 members of the Lincoln Stamp Club. The club's philatelists, or stamp enthusiasts, meet twice a month at St. Paul United Methodist Church, although the coronavirus pandemic has forced them to meet recently over videoconference.
Dale Niebuhr is in his third year of serving as the Lincoln Stamp Club president. Niebuhr grew up in the 1960s and learned stamp collecting from his father.
“It started as a childhood interest; my dad was a collector of stamps and coins," he said. "I was pretty much fascinated with foreign stamps. It was an opportunity to learn about foreign culture. It was an educational thing.”
Like many hobbies, Niebuhr’s fascination with all things philatelic went stagnant during the busiest years of adulthood, but after inheriting his father’s stamp collection and his own retirement from a career in auditing and risk management, he rekindled his interest and has now been a member of the Lincoln Stamp Club for over five years.
For many stamp collectors, their collections represent an area of personal interest. As Niebuhr’s parents were German immigrants to the U.S. after World War II, his personal collection contains many German stamps.
“It was a way to know more about their heritage and their culture,” he says. “It’s a great way for people to be educated about our own history and things that are important to our country."
Niebuhr’s personal collection is still growing.
“I try to add something almost every month, either through our own club or a stamp dealer or website of some type.”
Typically he’ll spend between $1 and $10 on a stamp.
His hobby has also given him a better understanding of the United States Post Office, which has received national attention in recent weeks after cuts resulted in some mail delays.
"The Postal Service is an essential service; it has to be maintained in some shape or form," he said. "Obviously, there are struggles with how to do that efficiently.
"For stamp collectors, we look forward to the release of new stamps every year.”
The United States Postal Service can release anywhere from 60-100 new stamp designs each year. Each time a new design is released, longtime Lincoln Stamp Club member Joel Johnson, originally from Wisconsin, can be found at a Lincoln post office. The postal service workers there know and recognize him, which is no surprise given he visits a post office at least once a month to purchase stamps.
Like Niebuhr, Johnson inherited part of his father’s stamp collection after his death in the 1990s. The nostalgia of inheriting the collection was a powerful way to honor his father’s memory, he said.
His twin sister received the international stamps, while Johnson got the domestic stamps. But by that time Johnson had already been a member of the stamp club for years. Today, Johnson organizes his collection in numerical order, known as a Scott Number. While he estimates there are upwards of 15-20 albums housing his stamps, he still considers himself a small collector. To keep up with news and designs, Johnson subscribes to Linn’s Stamp News, Mekeels and Stamps, as well as the USA Philatelic Magazine, which is free and available through the U.S. Postal Service.
Johnson was one of six board members at the Lincoln Stamp Club until last year, when he decided to step down. And with more people at home or looking to fill time with new hobbies, he recognizes “recently it seems we’ve been getting more people interested.”
“It will be nice when we can get back together,” he adds.
The Lincoln Stamp Club hosts a yearly stamp show in February, where they “warmly welcome postage stamp enthusiasts of all ages and interests.” The event, usually a two-day show, always includes a meticulously designed show cover representing each year’s unique theme. The 2020 show was titled Leap (Year) Into Love, and featured a special stamped and canceled envelope with artwork designed by club member David Frye.
Philatelists at the event work hard to gain the interest of children as a way to keep the passion brewing in new generations. Kids tables are set up with buckets of stamps, priced at a penny each, or 5 cents for adults. Last year Boy Scouts were encouraged to attend and work toward a collecting merit badge.
Johnson estimates that at least 1,000 patrons varying in age and stamp experience attend the stamp show each year.
The 2020 stamp show was the club’s 55th annual show. The shows also have stamp dealers, educational exhibits and free evaluations of single stamps or collections. Club members offer free evaluations by request year round.
Niebuhr notes that “about 1 in every 10 collections that we look at is valuable. But most people are happy to see it recycled and passed on to someone else.”
“It’s just a lot of fun for us all to do it," Johnson added, "and everybody has a different hot button or topic.
"It’s a nice diversion from the coronavirus, too.”
