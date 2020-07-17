Envision the future

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Have you been looking for a new home in an older neighborhood? How about a brand-new residence that offers all the latest amenities, designed by an architect and ready to move into later this summer? I hope your answer is a resounding “Yes!”

Roose Haven, a six-home development near 56th and Van Dorn streets, offers all this and more. The homes offer three large bedrooms on the second level with a second-floor laundry and a well-appointed master bath. Each home is about 1,800 square feet with other high-end amenities. They will feature granite counters, tile, beautiful lighting, cement board siding, large front porches and an attached three-car garage. When it’s all complete, there will be two single-family houses and four town homes, all accessed from a common drive. A neighborhood within a neighborhood, if you will.

One of the key features is that residents will be situated on the Billy Wolff bike trail -- a major consideration for anyone interested in an outdoor or exercise lifestyle, a commuter that uses the trail, or someone looking to be close to major parkland and the summer refuge of Holmes Lake. Roose Haven is only six blocks from the lake.