Envision the future

Have you been looking for a new home in an older neighborhood? How about a brand-new residence that offers all the latest amenities, designed by an architect and ready to move into later this summer? I hope your answer is a resounding “Yes!”
Roose Haven, a six-home development near 56th and Van Dorn streets, offers all this and more. The homes offer three large bedrooms on the second level with a second-floor laundry and a well-appointed master bath. Each home is about 1,800 square feet with other high-end amenities. They will feature granite counters, tile, beautiful lighting, cement board siding, large front porches and an attached three-car garage. When it’s all complete, there will be two single-family houses and four town homes, all accessed from a common drive. A neighborhood within a neighborhood, if you will.
One of the key features is that residents will be situated on the Billy Wolff bike trail -- a major consideration for anyone interested in an outdoor or exercise lifestyle, a commuter that uses the trail, or someone looking to be close to major parkland and the summer refuge of Holmes Lake. Roose Haven is only six blocks from the lake.
This development got started when my wife and I went looking for a way to bring more housing options to our Lincoln market. The available inventory is quite low these days, and buyers are having difficulty finding properties that suit their needs. Solution? Build new! However, Roose Haven represents a new idea in our market with a REALTOR® as the developer, envisioning the future, and working through the creative and technical process.
Roose Haven is a win-win on so many different levels. It creates job opportunities, develops land that was under-utilized inside city limits, and creates desperately needed housing.
We will have one of the homes on the fall Parade of Homes, Oct. 4-11. Of course, they are for sale and on the market now. If you are interested in more information, call me. I’m passionate about this project and about helping you find the right home!
Russ Meyer, 402-310-8262, russ@cb-nhs.com.
