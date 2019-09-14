What is, for most folks, a repetitive, tiresome weekly chore has become a quiet time for me to get reacquainted with some of my most favorite things.
My choice to live in a small space has required that I become really, truly picky about the things I select to bring into that space. That means that I literally have to fall in love with anything I elect to give a new home to. That also means that I have an opportunity to get reacquainted with those cherished items each and every single week as I take the time to dust them.
I call it “reminiscing with all the things I spend my days with.”
The rocker that sits in the corner of a line of cabinets is now a smidge different than it started out. I come from a family of small women; my Grandmother who first bought it was teeny-weeny, and the woman who ended up with it, my Mother, was just as tiny. Its mahogany finish has changed somewhere along the line; it was refinished in a lighter hue and highlighted with faint lines in its curves. Now, more modern and fitting my smallish frame well, it sits in the corner to give me quiet time when I most need it.
A lover of unique boxes, I have slowly been able to find interesting designs that have found their way into my heart. From a long tour in Japan with a previous spouse, I own two tansus, one with a mirror that I’m convinced a long-forgotten geisha used to tidily and artfully arrange her hair. On the bookcase is a smallish, carved, dark wood dish with a lid that spoke to me during a memorable trip Hawaii. It’s made of koa, found only in Hawaii, predominately on the Big Island, and contains a few shells I found as I walked the beautiful beaches. Sigh.
On another bookshelf is a small basket, woven of intertwined pine needles crafted from an artisan in my Mother’s hometown of Mena, Arkansas. This oval creation holds singularly fabulous feathers that I’ve found over the years on my many morning walks. Discovered on the ground as I stroll, I have mockingbird, blue jay and several with bright yellow tips that have joined others that are more plain but just as appealing.
In the kitchen, perched on a set of built-in shelves to the right of the sink, stands a piece my father brought back from his Navy career as a radar technician on an aircraft carrier floating in the seas off Japan – a metal opium pipe. Its story has been lost, but it looks quite exotic and unique – and I knew it was his.
My little bungalow holds such a wealth of items that, as I dust each precious gift every week, touch my heart and my mind in such a unique way. Sometimes, my dusting takes longer than usual as I find a new, unique angle, or remember a long-forgotten story in something I’m gently tending to.
Dusting reminds me that I love living among treasured memories.