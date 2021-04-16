 Skip to main content
Drop off hard-to-recycle materials April 24
The Nebraska Recycling Council has scheduled a drop-off recycling event for hard-to-recycle materials Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Nebraska Innovation Campus.

Materials accepted include:

- Electronics: TV and monitor fees apply;

- Batteries: All types accepted;

- Scrap metal: From car parts to bed frames;

- EPS foam: Hard, white packaging foam;

- Documents for shredding: Limit 10 boxes for secure shredding;

- Textiles and housewares: Textiles may be usable or unusable.

Wear a face mask and stay in your car. Volunteers will unload. A $10 donation is suggested to benefit the Nebraska Recycling Council.

For more details about materials that will and won't be accepted, go to nrcne.org/2021charm. Other questions? Email Megan Jackson at mjackson@nrcne.org.

The event will take place in the parking lot northeast of The Mill at 2021 Transformation Drive. Enter from the Salt Creek Roadway at the far east entrance (near the 27th Street overpass). Do not use 21st Street.

