'Don’t leave your ferret in the kitchen'
View Comments

'Don’t leave your ferret in the kitchen'

{{featured_button_text}}

Pets. They come in many different forms: dogs, cats, reptiles, rodents, birds. We love our pets with zeal, no matter what form they may take.

For example, I once had a seller whose pet was a ferret. The ferret lived in a cage in the kitchen. On nice days they would roll the ferret out the sliding door onto the deck so he could enjoy the great outdoors. While this might be functional for that family, when you’re selling your home it’s not a good idea. Not everyone shares your animal passion, and even less for rodent-type critters. Even fewer buyers want images of rodents running around a kitchen that they are looking to purchase. This particular seller kept the cage very clean and did not let the ferret run in the kitchen.

Buyers, however, have no way of knowing this and would not be able to wipe the image from their minds. And no matter how clean the cage, ferrets have their own kind of aroma, and it is not reminiscent of baking bread. As a seller, you do not want your house remembered as the “ferret house.” That memory will not result in a sale. You want potential buyers to remember your home for the space, the amenities, as a house they could see as their home.

So, as sellers, what do we do with our beloved pets? Ideally, it is best if we send them on a short vacation to a friend's or relative’s house. The next best thing to do is just take your pets with you when you leave the house for showings. Under no circumstances should you keep your ferret in the kitchen! I understand how hard this could be, but keep your eye on the prize! The sooner you sell your home, the sooner you will all be reunited and enjoying time together in your new home.

Lori Wilkinson

LORI WILKINSON
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sprout new ideas

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 of the best ice cream makers for any budget
Home & Garden

3 of the best ice cream makers for any budget

Want an easier way to serve everyone’s favorite warm weather treat at your summer barbecues? Love trying out daring flavor combinations? Need a new fun food prep project to try with your kids? It’s time to invest in an ice cream maker. Here are some of the best finds for a range of budgets:

+2
Seller believes buyer’s agent requested a ‘pocket listing’
Home & Garden

Seller believes buyer’s agent requested a ‘pocket listing’

  • Updated

Q: I am a seller who has an agent that claims he has a buyer for my property. He wants to do a pocket listing. I am absolutely outraged by this. The man is not going to spend one dollar on advertising or pay any Realtor multiple listing service fees or other fees. He is not going to spend one minute working or do any work of any form.

Watch Now: Related Video

Financial Myths That Can Cost You When Home Buying

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News