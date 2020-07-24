'Don’t leave your ferret in the kitchen'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pets. They come in many different forms: dogs, cats, reptiles, rodents, birds. We love our pets with zeal, no matter what form they may take.

For example, I once had a seller whose pet was a ferret. The ferret lived in a cage in the kitchen. On nice days they would roll the ferret out the sliding door onto the deck so he could enjoy the great outdoors. While this might be functional for that family, when you’re selling your home it’s not a good idea. Not everyone shares your animal passion, and even less for rodent-type critters. Even fewer buyers want images of rodents running around a kitchen that they are looking to purchase. This particular seller kept the cage very clean and did not let the ferret run in the kitchen.

Buyers, however, have no way of knowing this and would not be able to wipe the image from their minds. And no matter how clean the cage, ferrets have their own kind of aroma, and it is not reminiscent of baking bread. As a seller, you do not want your house remembered as the “ferret house.” That memory will not result in a sale. You want potential buyers to remember your home for the space, the amenities, as a house they could see as their home.

So, as sellers, what do we do with our beloved pets? Ideally, it is best if we send them on a short vacation to a friend's or relative’s house. The next best thing to do is just take your pets with you when you leave the house for showings. Under no circumstances should you keep your ferret in the kitchen! I understand how hard this could be, but keep your eye on the prize! The sooner you sell your home, the sooner you will all be reunited and enjoying time together in your new home.

