When he was a pup, our dog was a tad energetic -- five walks a day with backyard romping and cat chasing in between. But he and we are all older now, and our pace and space are quite different.
Typically, about mid-July, our brisk spring and summer selling season comes to a screeching, if temporary, halt. As the dog days of August approach, our collective attention seems to turn toward finishing vacations, settling into our homes, or just languishing lazily under the beastly August sun.
This year, our selling season got a slower start thanks to our interloper called COVID-19, but it is quickly gaining steam. It seems that no matter the climate -- or virus -- of the times, our homes, more than ever, are our treasures.
Hunting these treasures during this time has not been easy. Showings in full protective attire and listings that sell in a New York minute mean buyers have had their work cut out for them. But work they did, and many are now ensconced in their prized new homes ready to weather the COVID days and dog days.
Even those of us staying put are prizing our homes in a new way. We’ve got a patio in that forgotten space under the deck that, as it turns out, this year is the best-used space at our place. No house access necessary. Just a couple comfy plastic chairs and the above deck for shelter, and voila -- we have a touch-free, fresh air, COVID-style gathering space.
As we languish in the slower pace of August’s dog days, I hope the slower pace can help you see the place you have and dig out its treasure. And if you see the need for another space, we can handle that too.
Fritz the dog actually found a new space himself. Our kids, working from home (COVID style), decided to invite him to stay longer than the occasional weekend visit. There, he found a new lease on life in the form of a fenced back yard and a cat to chase. The new digs gave him (and us) a new lease on life. I’ll take those kinds of dog days any year.
