× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When he was a pup, our dog was a tad energetic -- five walks a day with backyard romping and cat chasing in between. But he and we are all older now, and our pace and space are quite different.

Typically, about mid-July, our brisk spring and summer selling season comes to a screeching, if temporary, halt. As the dog days of August approach, our collective attention seems to turn toward finishing vacations, settling into our homes, or just languishing lazily under the beastly August sun.

This year, our selling season got a slower start thanks to our interloper called COVID-19, but it is quickly gaining steam. It seems that no matter the climate -- or virus -- of the times, our homes, more than ever, are our treasures.

Hunting these treasures during this time has not been easy. Showings in full protective attire and listings that sell in a New York minute mean buyers have had their work cut out for them. But work they did, and many are now ensconced in their prized new homes ready to weather the COVID days and dog days.