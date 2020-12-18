Does your home have what buyers want?

During my career in real estate, I have been asked on several occasions, “How is the real estate market?” “What do you think my home will sell for?” And since the health crisis of COVID-19, “Are buyers still out buying homes?”
With the interest rates still at historic lows below 3%, giving buyers more buying power, and with low inventory continuing in Lincoln and surrounding areas, buyers are still out looking for homes.
So now, what are buyers looking for with the many changes and challenges we are currently facing? The National Association of Realtors recently published its 2020 Market Recovery Survey, https://www.nar.realtor/research-and-statistics/research-reports/market-recovery-survey. They found that although many buyers have not changed much of their criteria when looking for a home, the following features and amenities have been added to their lists. The most common feature is a space for a home office, followed by space to accommodate family (older adult relative, children, pets), larger home with more personal space, yard for growing fruits/vegetables and to exercise, and broadband internet access.
So, my question for you is … Does your home match these criteria? Have you been considering selling your home and looking for something else? Let’s talk. Even if you aren’t prepared to sell your home quite yet, have a conversation with a Realtor about your home, what an estimated market price might be, and what you can do to make your house more appealing should you decide to put it on the market. I’m making appointments today!
Are you looking for a house to purchase? Are those features in your top 10 list of needs and wants? I would love to hear from you about what your needs and wants are. Just because there isn’t a lot on the market at any one time in Lincoln doesn’t mean there aren’t houses available. New things come on the market every day.
When buying or selling your home, either virtually or in person, rely on your trusted Realtor to guide you through the process.
Kathy Ley-Realtor, GRI with Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate
402-730-5563
Make your house a home
