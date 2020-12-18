Does your home have what buyers want?

During my career in real estate, I have been asked on several occasions, “How is the real estate market?” “What do you think my home will sell for?” And since the health crisis of COVID-19, “Are buyers still out buying homes?”

With the interest rates still at historic lows below 3%, giving buyers more buying power, and with low inventory continuing in Lincoln and surrounding areas, buyers are still out looking for homes.

So now, what are buyers looking for with the many changes and challenges we are currently facing? The National Association of Realtors recently published its 2020 Market Recovery Survey, https://www.nar.realtor/research-and-statistics/research-reports/market-recovery-survey. They found that although many buyers have not changed much of their criteria when looking for a home, the following features and amenities have been added to their lists. The most common feature is a space for a home office, followed by space to accommodate family (older adult relative, children, pets), larger home with more personal space, yard for growing fruits/vegetables and to exercise, and broadband internet access.