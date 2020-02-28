'Do you have a home security camera?'

Those were the first words uttered by a Lincoln Police Department officer who was writing reports on auto and garage break-ins last summer.

Witherbee Neighborhood Association members invite everyone to join them at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Tabitha LifeQuest, 48th and Randolph streets, as they learn about home security and the Ring Security system app, presented by LPD Officer John Walsh.

LPD Southeast and Center team representatives will be present to discuss home safety. Bring your questions.

Lincoln’s Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister and the two captains from the Center and Southeast teams, which protect the Witherbee area, were present and thoroughly engaged in meeting neighbors at the annual Witherbee Pool Party and Ice cream social in August.

They were there to remind everyone that home safety is our responsibility first. You will feel well taken care of by your Lincoln Police Department. Show them appreciation and support by joining Witherbee residents as they learn about home security camera systems.

For more information, contact Maryschwab3510@gmail.com or call 402-440-4131. No registration is required.

