Dividing perennials

Yes, you can still divide perennials, if you do it soon. Fall is a very good time for plant division; temperatures are cooler, and it may be more obvious which plants most need dividing. The end of the growing season is always a great opportunity to assess the landscape and plan for next year. Dividing and moving plants now gives you a head start on implementing that plan.
Take a stroll through the garden to determine which plants to divide. Perennials with growth on the outer edges but dead centers (particularly if blooms were smaller or less prolific this year) are prime candidates for division. Also, perennials spreading with abandon – if that is not what you had in mind – can be divided to curb their enthusiasm. If there is a blank spot in the garden bed, dividing a perennial is a cheap option for acquiring an extra plant to fill it.
Spring and early summer bloomers – for example, peony, iris, moss pink (creeping phlox), poppy and astilbe – are prime candidates for fall division.
Perennials that bloomed in late summer or early fall, such as sedum, rudbeckia and coneflower, should wait until spring for division. (Grasses are also best divided in spring.)
My rule of thumb is if a plant is growing – and not obnoxiously – and blooming as it should, don’t divide.
Some plants do not fare well with division, among them Russian sage, lavender, delphinium (which tend to be short-lived anyway), baptisia and foxglove. Leave those be.
The most effective method for dividing is to start with a sharp, flat spade. Dig around the plant and lift the entire clump out of the ground (if foliage is tall, cut it back halfway). Remove dead material, and untangle roots as much as possible.
If the plant has a central clump of roots, such as astilbe and hosta, use a sharp knife to cut through the crown. Perennials with surface roots, such as creeping sedums and bee balms, can be cut as if cutting a piece of sod from the lawn and pulled apart by hand.
Iris rhizomes grow horizontally above the soil. Cut them apart and discard old and damaged rhizomes. Keep rhizome sections with a fan of leaves and plant with the top of the rhizome sitting just above soil level.
Once the plants are in, mulch – up to, not on top of, the crown of the plant – and keep watered in the coming weeks to help them establish before winter.
Complete plant division in time for roots to re-establish before the ground freezes. A frost occurs when the low temperature drops to 32° or below; it’s a hard freeze when the low temperature reaches 28° or below. In Lincoln, on average, the first frost takes place around Oct. 10, and a hard freeze later in the month. However, the ground does not freeze as early as the air temperature, so in a typical year it should be safe to divide plants well into October.
Mari Lane Gewecke is a Master Gardener volunteer, affiliated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus program, and a self-employed consultant.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!