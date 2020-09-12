Dividing perennials

The most effective method for dividing is to start with a sharp, flat spade. Dig around the plant and lift the entire clump out of the ground (if foliage is tall, cut it back halfway). Remove dead material, and untangle roots as much as possible.

If the plant has a central clump of roots, such as astilbe and hosta, use a sharp knife to cut through the crown. Perennials with surface roots, such as creeping sedums and bee balms, can be cut as if cutting a piece of sod from the lawn and pulled apart by hand.

Iris rhizomes grow horizontally above the soil. Cut them apart and discard old and damaged rhizomes. Keep rhizome sections with a fan of leaves and plant with the top of the rhizome sitting just above soil level.

Once the plants are in, mulch – up to, not on top of, the crown of the plant – and keep watered in the coming weeks to help them establish before winter.

Complete plant division in time for roots to re-establish before the ground freezes. A frost occurs when the low temperature drops to 32° or below; it’s a hard freeze when the low temperature reaches 28° or below. In Lincoln, on average, the first frost takes place around Oct. 10, and a hard freeze later in the month. However, the ground does not freeze as early as the air temperature, so in a typical year it should be safe to divide plants well into October.

Mari Lane Gewecke is a Master Gardener volunteer, affiliated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus program, and a self-employed consultant.

