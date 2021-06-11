When is a house art?

I like art, and I like art in my home. My art isn’t fancy or valuable, but it gives me enjoyment and pleasure, and may evoke memories. To me, that’s priceless.

A trip to Bentonville, Arkansas has made me consider the question, “When is a house considered art?”

The Crystal Bridges Museum there is now the location of a Frank Lloyd Wright designed home called the Bachman-Wilson house. Did the museum purchase this house because it is a work of art?

According to David Karle, director of the University of Nebraska Architecture program, “A house is architecture and architecture is spatial art that humans can immersively experience. Similar to art, a house should stimulate thought-provoking contemplation and dialogue.”

The Bachman-Wilson house’s original location was in New Jersey along the Millshone River. The home was threatened by repeated flooding, so the owners sought to find a new, suitable location. Crystal Bridges Museum purchased it in 2013. It was deconstructed, and each piece was labeled, packed and moved to the museum, where it was reconstructed in 2015. Visitors are allowed to walk through the home the same way they walk through a museum, complete with a no-touching policy.