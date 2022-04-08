Tour of Remodeled Homes set for April 23-24

The Remodelers Council of Lincoln will host the return of its annual Tour of Remodeled Homes Saturday and Sunday, April 23-24, from noon to 5 p.m. each day.

For over 30 years, the public has toured everything from basic updates to huge transformations of some of Lincoln's finest homes. This year’s tour will include nine homes featuring kitchens, bathrooms, basements and additions.

Admission is $5 and admits adults to all homes. Children 12 years and under enter free. You may purchase tickets and pick up a guidebook at any tour home. For a complete list of entries, visit www.hbal.org/events/tour-of-remodeled-homes/.

The Remodelers Council of Lincoln was started in 1986 and today includes approximately 90 members. The Remodelers Council provides an array of activities for its members to promote their business and network with others in the residential construction industry.

In February, the Council collected over 2,600 pounds of food with its Food Bank House at the Nebraska Builders Home and Garden Show. Since starting this project in 2003, the Council has collected over 87,000 pounds of food for the Food Bank of Lincoln.

At their annual Christmas lunch, the group collects hats, mittens and other warm clothing for local elementary schools to give to students who don’t have cold weather gear. They also have an aluminum ramp that can be installed for individuals in temporary need of wheelchair access to their home.

