Paint-lift

One of the most frequently asked questions I get from a seller is, “Should I paint the interior”?

If someone is asking the question, it usually means it’s time. A solid, well-done paint job will pay for itself and more. Here’s why. Buyers notice when a house needs painting, when it’s outdated and when the job is done poorly.

If you’re going to paint yourself, make sure you’re very good at it and skilled with the preparation work. If not, hire a professional. I was looking at a home and the buyers looked up at the ceiling and said, "There’s mold." I put on my glasses and noticed the "mold" was also peeking out from the door trim and walls. It wasn’t mold, but brown paint that had gotten on the ceiling and wasn’t fully covered on the sides. Sloppy.

Are all the rooms in a different color? My buyer walked into a home that was perfectly painted … for the year 2004. The dining room had vertical, two-toned stripes, the hallway was green, the kitchen was gold and the kids’ rooms multiple hues. The new buyer brought in a fresh perspective, and it looks like a different home. White woodwork, light grey walls; the home feels bigger, newer and cleaner.