One of the most frequently asked questions I get from a seller is, “Should I paint the interior”?
If someone is asking the question, it usually means it’s time. A solid, well-done paint job will pay for itself and more. Here’s why. Buyers notice when a house needs painting, when it’s outdated and when the job is done poorly.
If you’re going to paint yourself, make sure you’re very good at it and skilled with the preparation work. If not, hire a professional. I was looking at a home and the buyers looked up at the ceiling and said, "There’s mold." I put on my glasses and noticed the "mold" was also peeking out from the door trim and walls. It wasn’t mold, but brown paint that had gotten on the ceiling and wasn’t fully covered on the sides. Sloppy.
Are all the rooms in a different color? My buyer walked into a home that was perfectly painted … for the year 2004. The dining room had vertical, two-toned stripes, the hallway was green, the kitchen was gold and the kids’ rooms multiple hues. The new buyer brought in a fresh perspective, and it looks like a different home. White woodwork, light grey walls; the home feels bigger, newer and cleaner.
Painting gives you the opportunity to take down pictures and pre-pack (don’t rehang!). Holes get patched, imperfections get fixed and dents filled. This allows the buyer to see the possibilities, not discoloration from where a favorite poster hung.
Painting cleans your walls and makes them look newer. Look up. Don’t forget the ceilings. They fade, stain or get suffer marks from poor coverage. A fresh coat on the ceiling will transform a room. A personal note: I like ceilings with eggshell finish as it gives a nice, warm glow.
Look into the eco-friendly, low VOC (volatile organic compound) paints. The quality of the material matters, the coverage matters and the roller cover matters. Take the time to do it right, and you just may decide not to move after you give your interior a fresh, new paint-lift.
Buying or selling? We’d love to help. Contact us at info@LocationLincoln.com or (402) 261-0470.
Katie Pocras, MBA, Associate Broker
Location Real Estate
402-429-8111