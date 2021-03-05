Nebraska Builders Home and Garden Show March 12-14

More than 175 exhibitors will be featured at the 49th annual Nebraska Builders Home and Garden Show, produced by the Home Builders Association of Lincoln (HBAL), March 12-14 at the Lancaster Event Center (LEC).

Exhibitors in Pavilions 1 and 4 at the LEC will display ideas for landscaping, decorating, remodeling or building a new home. The show will feature the newest products on the market, both for the do-it-yourselfer and for people who want to hire a professional. A list of exhibitors is available on HBAL's website at www.hbal.org.

Entries from area students in the 49th annual High School Interior and Residential Design Contest will be on display during the show. Cash prizes are $100 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place in both categories.

This event has been approved by the Lancaster County Health Department. HBAL has made adjustments to this year’s show to make it a safe environment for exhibitors and guests. There will be no entertainment for children, which includes eliminating Kids Square and on-stage presentations.

The Lancaster Event Center has provided guidelines for attendees that can be found at www.lancastereventcenter.org/plan-visit/covid-health-guidelines. Wearing a face mask will be required inside the buildings at all times.

