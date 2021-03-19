HBAL scholarship and design contest winners

The Home Builders Association of Lincoln (HBAL) has awarded three scholarships to local high school students who plan to continue their education in residential construction or related fields.

HBAL also recently hosted its annual Residential and Interior Design Contest at the 49th annual Nebraska Builders Home and Garden Show at the Lancaster Event Center. Projects were judged before the show opening, and winners were on display throughout the show. Traditionally, all recipients are recognized at HBAL’s Tribute to Youth event in April; however, due to the ongoing pandemic, that event is canceled for 2021.