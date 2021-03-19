HBAL scholarship and design contest winners

The Home Builders Association of Lincoln (HBAL) has awarded three scholarships to local high school students who plan to continue their education in residential construction or related fields.
HBAL also recently hosted its annual Residential and Interior Design Contest at the 49th annual Nebraska Builders Home and Garden Show at the Lancaster Event Center. Projects were judged before the show opening, and winners were on display throughout the show. Traditionally, all recipients are recognized at HBAL’s Tribute to Youth event in April; however, due to the ongoing pandemic, that event is canceled for 2021.
Scholarship winners
• President’s Scholarship – Jasper Bryce, Pius X High School;
• Lincoln Home Builders Care Foundation Scholarship – Brandon Benitez, Pius X High School, and Dominic Joyce, The Career Academy.
Residential Drafting Contest winners
First place, $100 – Grant Stutzman, Lincoln East High School;
Second place, $75 – Taylon Haecker, Lincoln East High School;
Third place, $50 – Julia Ehlers, Lincoln East High School;
Honorable mention – Owen Kimble, Lincoln East High School.
Interior Design Contest winners
First place, $100 – Madysin Frost, Lincoln East High School;
Second place, $75 – Claire Kniss, Lincoln Southwest High School;
Third place, $50 – Katie Chandler, Lincoln Southwest High School.
Residential drafting judges were Greg Smith, Davis Design; Doug Nelson, New Ventures; and Dan Loeck, Loeck Designs. Interior Design judges were Delrae Hirschman, Delrae Designs; Kelli Fleek, Bath & Kitchen Idea Center; and Heidi Polacek, Lincoln Cabinet. Hirschman is chair of the annual contest.