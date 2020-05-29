Danger lurks everywhere!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I recently had a client who was very concerned about lead-based paint in the 1950s home that she was buying. I referred her to all the testing and the resources that I could. Ultimately, it’s about mitigating risk, because the vast majority of homes in America have lead-based paint somewhere. Lead-based paint, if you didn’t know, was last available in the U.S. in 1977. A home built prior to 1978 could have lead-based paint somewhere.

There are lots of risks in owning a home, like asbestos, radon, mold, termites, rodents, flood, water leaks, hail, high wind, tree branches and lightning. If I continued, this list would be all 350 words that I’m allowed to write for this article. The point is that there are innumerable risks to living life whether you own the home or not, whether you are living in an apartment, a small one-bedroom or a mansion.

Some of you, dear readers, are probably laughing right now, having fought in wars, survived earthquakes, hurricanes, tornadoes, or working in dangerous jobs. Your experience and your wisdom tells you that not all risks are worth worrying over.