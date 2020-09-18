 Skip to main content
Curb appeal
The Trendwood multi-level home with a tuck-under garage is similar to many homes in this neighborhood. Built in 1967, it’s a combination of mottled-red brick and wood siding. I never gave it a second thought, as it blended in with the rest of the houses in age, appearance and design. Then in 2019, something happened and I started to notice a change; a slow change.

I’m not sure which work occurred first at the front of the house – was it the new landscape and approach, or was it the white stucco with the black windows? When did the maple wood-colored garage door get installed? Wow, does it look sharp! Then, perhaps a year later, the sides of the house were completed to match the front. The brick has been painted over with what appears to be a whitewash, so some of the bricks’ colors are peering through.

I suspect, but don’t know, that the homeowners are doing the work themselves since it has been staged over time.

Here’s what I see for sure. The house has been transformed from “Pass-by” to “Hello, come look at me.” The owners' design choices work together well to give it an updated look, yet they have acknowledged the type of home it is. The curb appeal is wonderful.

I can’t see the backyard or even the rear. I wonder what they’re up to back there. I’m guessing it’s the last exterior piece to be changed. They’ve only owned the home 2 years and these things take time, money and sometimes watching lots of YouTube videos to figure out how to do things. Well done, new homeowners! I like your vision. I like that you’re executing a plan. I'm surprised it took me a year to notice.

I think good curb appeal is like a wonderfully wrapped gift. The pretty paper, ribbons and embellishments make me want to open the gift. I wonder what the owners have been up to inside? Hopefully one day I’ll find out!

Buying or selling? We’d love to help. Contact us at info@LocationLincoln.com or 402-261-0470.

Katie Pocras, MBA, Associate Broker

Katie@LocationLincoln.com

Location Real Estate

402-429-8111

Katie Pocras

