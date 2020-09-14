 Skip to main content
Covid compliance, 50 shades of pink highlight Art in the Garden
  • Updated
Several months ago, Noyes Art Gallery owner Julia Noyes asked Lincoln Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Johnson if her eighth annual Art in the Garden could take place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He told me, ‘Yes, we definitely want you to do this event,’” Noyes recalled. By collaborating with Lincoln Parks and Rec, the Lancaster County Health Department and the City of Lincoln, Noyes’ Art in the Garden became a reality Sept. 12 at the Sunken Gardens.

“We felt so grateful, elated and privileged to be able to do this event,” Noyes said. “So many events have been canceled. The 40 participating artists prepared for this for a whole year. It’s a huge endeavor for them.”

Noyes said the event followed 28 pages of health department guidelines, including the COVID-19 risk index, which involved some waiting time among guests to limit the number of people attending at one time. A City of Lincoln intern screened guests at the entrance and let people in as others exited. Arrows marked a one-way path through the gardens to minimize contact among attendees.

Noyes added that 32 volunteers made sure people practiced social distancing, walked guests across 27th Street, assisted the artists and helped wherever they were needed.

Gardeners Steve Nosal and Alice Reed said they designed the Sunken Gardens to honor women with the theme “50 Shades of Pink,” along with some yellow flowers to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which granted women the right to vote.

