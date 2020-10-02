Come and see!

Twice a year, builders and their agents open up their newest floor plans and newest models featuring the newest and best materials to the public. This is the opportunity for those of you who love HGTV to come see beautiful homes in real life.

I may be a bit biased, but one home in particular stands out during this year's parade as an urban infill development. The home, at 5403 Roose St., is architect-designed and boasts lavish interior materials for finishes. As an urban infill, the development at Roose Haven uses existing city infrastructure on an older lot in the middle of the city and introduces new homes into existing beautiful neighborhoods. There are three bedrooms, all on the second floor, a large master bathroom, and a well-appointed laundry room. On the first level is a large open plan with living, kitchen and dining all in one big space. Granite counters, luxury vinyl floors and tile in neutrals and white complete the modern look and are sure to please. This home has one of the largest kitchens on the parade!