 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Come and see!
View Comments

Come and see!

{{featured_button_text}}

If you are a house aficionado like I am this week with the Fall Parade of Homes, you should be on Cloud 9! Tomorrow, Sunday, Oct. 4, starts the Home Builders Association of Lincoln Fall Parade of Homes tour (https://hbal.org/events/parade-of-homes/).

Twice a year, builders and their agents open up their newest floor plans and newest models featuring the newest and best materials to the public. This is the opportunity for those of you who love HGTV to come see beautiful homes in real life.

I may be a bit biased, but one home in particular stands out during this year's parade as an urban infill development. The home, at 5403 Roose St., is architect-designed and boasts lavish interior materials for finishes. As an urban infill, the development at Roose Haven uses existing city infrastructure on an older lot in the middle of the city and introduces new homes into existing beautiful neighborhoods. There are three bedrooms, all on the second floor, a large master bathroom, and a well-appointed laundry room. On the first level is a large open plan with living, kitchen and dining all in one big space. Granite counters, luxury vinyl floors and tile in neutrals and white complete the modern look and are sure to please. This home has one of the largest kitchens on the parade!

The Roose development, a total of six houses, is also on the bike trail, situated just blocks from Holmes Lake and shopping at 48th and Van Dorn. These are homes built for an easy-living lifestyle, in a private development, on a private shared driveway, with large front porches and an energetic style of contrasting black and white exteriors. They’re a neighborhood within a neighborhood.

Be ready with your easy on-and-off shoes and your mask to tour some amazing, quality homes! Please review the Home Builders Association of Lincoln website for times and dates over the next week for the open homes. If interested in one of the new construction houses on Roose, please let me know! Russ Meyer, Realtor, Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate, 402-310-8262 or russ@cb-nhs.com.

Russ Meyer

RUSS MEYER

 COURTESY PHOTO
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sprout new ideas

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Homeowner in trouble after mortgage was sold to a different lender
Home & Garden

Homeowner in trouble after mortgage was sold to a different lender

  • Updated

Q: We have lived in our house for 15 years. About four years ago our mortgage was sold to a different loan servicing company. We called the new company several times over the course of a year and they said they have no record of our loan. We had no way to make our loan payments and now the real estate taxes have not been paid. We recently got notice that our real estate taxes were sold. If I pay the taxes, who owns the home?

Install a wireless outdoor camera
Home & Garden

Install a wireless outdoor camera

  • Updated

We’ve all seen how the proliferation of surveillance cameras help detectives identify suspects on TV police shows; today’s similar scaled down technology can help homeowners protect their home and family from the bad guys. With the ADT Blue Wireless Outdoor Camera, you can protect your home by mounting the device at an entry door and monitor the wireless operation on a cellphone.

Ask the Builder: Replacing a foundation can be done, but find the right contractor
Home & Garden

Ask the Builder: Replacing a foundation can be done, but find the right contractor

  • Updated

Q: I’m thinking of buying a house that has a crawlspace. The foundation is in very bad shape. While the house looks quite bad, it’s got good bones. Is it possible to completely remove a bad foundation and install a new, taller one? What’s involved? Who does this type of work? What would you make sure gets done if you’re going to all this work? —Hanna S., Hartford, Conn.

Watch Now: Related Video

Knowing your first frost date

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News