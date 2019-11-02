Edam, Netherlands – I’m peering into the local real estate winkle (Dutch for store), and it was like most other European home-selling offices I’ve walked by. Located on a foot-traffic-heavy street, homes for sale are posted in the window. I often stop and see what I could afford in this town, and how it compares to what homes cost in Lincoln.
Edam is on the coast, 30 minutes north of Amsterdam. This is ground zero for Edam cheese. The old 16th century city center, complete with canals and small drawbridges, and herringbone brick streets (as well as herring the fish) is as picturesque as it sounds. It’s a walking and biking paradise. The lovely 1.5 story homes on the square are smaller than my last home’s garage.
Because these homes are right on the street, you can’t help but look in the windows. There is a small galley kitchen, open family room/dining room, and two bedrooms upstairs. The homes are so closely clustered together, your neighbor will know your business and your laundry.
Amsterdam – Home for a week was a 16th century canal house located on a pretty residential street with a bloemenwinkle (flower store), supermarkt (exactly as it looks) and koffie winkle. I’ve stayed in a canal house before and know the staircases are narrow, winding and steep. Other than a carry-on suitcase, it just isn’t going to make the fit; not in the staircase and not in the room. Ikea décor rules the day. Part of the reason is practicality. It comes flat in boxes and can go into the house via windows or from the hook on the front of the house. The hook is a pulley system.
A more interesting housing option is the houseboat. It’s like a floating apartment with a couple of bedrooms, small bath and small kitchen with gardens on the roof, and a small deck. I hear some are for rent. I’ll have to try to find one next trip.
When I returned home, I must say my own house has never felt so big, especially the toiletten.
