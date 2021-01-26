Cindy Lange-Kubick: Lincoln couple make a safe outdoor shelter for their village of friends

“And even before we started playing cards, we would see each other at least once a week,” Sheryl said.

They’d meet for dinner. Gather to watch football. Head to Broadway musicals when they came to town and drive to Nebraska City each autumn.

They went through a lengthy bowling phase.

“We even got our own balls and bags,” Tauni said. “None of us were known to be very good.”

But they were known to have good fun.

“Most of us do not have families here,” Tauni said. “So this is our family.”

When March 2020 arrived, the family of friends got scared. Some members of the village are in high-risk groups, and, for a few months, they didn’t see each other at all.

Then they got sick of not seeing each other. “And we were all in card detox; it was horrible,” Tauni said.

In the middle of the pandemic, village member Mickey Seefeld lost her longtime partner.

“This past year, I could have been here in my house by myself week after week after week, but they were always checking on me,” she said. “It is so comforting to know that these people are available if I need something.”