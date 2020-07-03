Chronology of selling your home

Many think all they have to do is put a sign in the yard and find a buyer. Done.
In reality, there are many steps involved in a successful home sale. I will try to list them in order:
1. Prepare the property. We look at your home with experienced eyes and recommend minor repairs and cosmetic touch-ups. We will suggest simple things you (or a professional) can do to give your home a well-maintained feel. A deep cleaning is paramount. This preparation includes the outside as well as the inside of your home. We will help you prepare a seller’s disclosure where you disclose problems, share what personal property is included, and list ages of the roof, HVAC, etc.
2. Price your home for sale. We, as REALTORS®, look at recent sales (and your competition) of comparable properties to ascertain the best price for your home. Listing too high or too low affects your bottom dollar. We go over a seller’s cost estimate sheet, so you will know your costs and profits.
3. List your home. The multiple listing service (MLS) is a powerful marketing tool. Serious buyers have agents who will send an automated email when a new home has come on the market to match their criteria. In addition, your listing will appear on about 100 real estate websites for maximum findability. We are experts in photographing and writing marketing remarks to best describe the features of your home.
4. Select a buyer. Hopefully there will be a parade of buyers (with their REALTORS®) in the first couple of days. Also hopefully, we will collect competing offers, explaining the strengths and weaknesses of each, and help you decide which to accept.
5. Negotiate the request for repairs. The buyer may hire inspectors to give a report of structural, code and safety deficiencies and ask sellers to replace or repair certain items. We help get cost estimates for these repairs and negotiate with the buyer to come to a fair compromise.
6. On to closing. Sounds easy, but we ride herd on the title company and lender to make sure everyone is on track. We are there for you at the final closing table.
Rich Rodenburg, 402-440-7570
Kim Soucie, 402-440-9199
Tim Reckling, 402-660-0473
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!