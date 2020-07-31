You have permission to edit this article.
Chronology of a home purchase
Chronology of a home purchase

Home sales are way up -- and this is despite a very low inventory. As of today, fewer than 225 previously owned homes are for sale in Lincoln. At the same time, over 600 homes are sold and waiting five or six weeks to close. Half of those pending homes sold in two days or fewer.

So, you can see it is a highly competitive situation. We are here to help.

We play 20 questions to learn what house might be the right fit for you, i.e. price range, area of town, style/age of home, number of beds, baths, garage stalls, etc. Once we have established your ideal home, we go to work providing you with those that are currently available, and we also instantly notify you when others come on the market.

To establish your price range and to show the seller you are good for the money, you will need a pre-approval from a local lender. We can recommend a good one.

We can then start showing you homes, armed with what we need to make a valid offer. It is imperative that we go to see these houses on the first day that they become available.

When we find the "wow" house, we will write an offer with you, hopefully positioning you to be the chosen one. In a case of multiple offers, we may even add an escalation addendum stating that you will beat the best offer by $1,000, but only up to a point.

Once the home is under contract, we have 12 days to do inspections. Usually a $500 whole house inspection covers most needs. During that time, we can ask for safety and structural repairs to be performed by the seller. This is all negotiable, and we will help find equitable solutions for both you and the seller.

We will help guide the transaction through to a successful closing by working with the lender, the inspectors, appraiser and the title/closing company.

My partner, Kim Soucie, and I would love to answer your questions and help you find your dream home.

Rich Rodenburg

RODENBURG
Husker News