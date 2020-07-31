Chronology of a home purchase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Home sales are way up -- and this is despite a very low inventory. As of today, fewer than 225 previously owned homes are for sale in Lincoln. At the same time, over 600 homes are sold and waiting five or six weeks to close. Half of those pending homes sold in two days or fewer.

So, you can see it is a highly competitive situation. We are here to help.

We play 20 questions to learn what house might be the right fit for you, i.e. price range, area of town, style/age of home, number of beds, baths, garage stalls, etc. Once we have established your ideal home, we go to work providing you with those that are currently available, and we also instantly notify you when others come on the market.

To establish your price range and to show the seller you are good for the money, you will need a pre-approval from a local lender. We can recommend a good one.

We can then start showing you homes, armed with what we need to make a valid offer. It is imperative that we go to see these houses on the first day that they become available.