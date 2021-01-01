Christmas tree drop-off service ends Jan. 18

The City of Lincoln will provide Christmas tree drop-off sites through Monday, Jan. 18 at these locations:
• Ballard Park, 3901 N. 66th St.;
• Holmes Lake Park, South 70th Street and Normal Boulevard, parking lot west of north softball field;
• Oak Lake Park, three blocks south of Cornhusker Highway on North First Street;
• Tierra Park, South 29th Street and Tierra Drive;
• Seng Park at University Place, North 50th and Garland streets;
• Woods Park, South 31st and J streets, southeast corner of the parking lot.
All decorations, tinsel, lights, skirts, disposal bags and stands must be removed from trees. This is the 34th year for the City's tree drop-off service, the oldest program of its kind in the state. The effort is a collaboration between the Solid Waste Operations Division of the Transportation and Utilities Department and the Parks and Recreation Department.
Boy Scout Troop 8 offers a service to pick up trees and transport them to a City drop-off site. Pickup dates are Jan. 1, 2, 3, 9 and 10. Visit scoutingfortrees.com or call 402-965-1458 to schedule a pickup. Trees should be placed on the front lawn by 9 a.m. The service is free, but donations are appreciated.
Residents also can contact their refuse haulers regarding tree collection. More information on the City recycling program is available at recycle.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling the Recycling Hotline at 402-441-8215.