 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christmas tree drop-off service ends Jan. 18
View Comments

Christmas tree drop-off service ends Jan. 18

{{featured_button_text}}
Tree Recycling

Walter Case of Lincoln unloads a Christmas tree from atop his car at a tree drop-off site at Holmes Park in 2019. The City of Lincoln offers drop-off sites at six parks through Jan. 18.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The City of Lincoln will provide Christmas tree drop-off sites through Monday, Jan. 18 at these locations:

• Ballard Park, 3901 N. 66th St.;

• Holmes Lake Park, South 70th Street and Normal Boulevard, parking lot west of north softball field;

• Oak Lake Park, three blocks south of Cornhusker Highway on North First Street;

• Tierra Park, South 29th Street and Tierra Drive;

• Seng Park at University Place, North 50th and Garland streets; 

• Woods Park, South 31st and J streets, southeast corner of the parking lot.

All decorations, tinsel, lights, skirts, disposal bags and stands must be removed from trees. This is the 34th year for the City's tree drop-off service, the oldest program of its kind in the state. The effort is a collaboration between the Solid Waste Operations Division of the Transportation and Utilities Department and the Parks and Recreation Department.

Boy Scout Troop 8 offers a service to pick up trees and transport them to a City drop-off site. Pickup dates are Jan. 1, 2, 3, 9 and 10. Visit scoutingfortrees.com or call 402-965-1458 to schedule a pickup. Trees should be placed on the front lawn by 9 a.m. The service is free, but donations are appreciated.

Residents also can contact their refuse haulers regarding tree collection. More information on the City recycling program is available at recycle.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling the Recycling Hotline at 402-441-8215.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Most Popular Home Improvement Projects of 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News