Check out these holiday lights displays in Lincoln

Here are reader submissions for holiday light displays in and around Lincoln.

If you have a well-decorated house in or around Lincoln, or know of one in your neighborhood, let us know by using our online form, journalstar.com/forms/great_holiday_lights or emailing calendars@journalstar.com. Attaching a photo or video is a bonus!

LINCOLN

DOWNTOWN

1300 P St. — Tower Square is Lincoln's North Pole, through Dec. 31. View the 12 days of Christmas. Get a token, write your name on it and drop it in Santa's naughty or nice bin, kids write a letter to Santa, free hot chocolate while supplies last, 13th and P streets.

NORTHEAST