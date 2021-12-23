Check out these holiday lights displays in Lincoln

Here are reader submissions for holiday light displays in and around Lincoln.
DOWNTOWN
1300 P St. — Tower Square is Lincoln's North Pole, through Dec. 31. View the 12 days of Christmas. Get a token, write your name on it and drop it in Santa's naughty or nice bin, kids write a letter to Santa, free hot chocolate while supplies last, 13th and P streets.
NORTHEAST
2430 Dorothy Drive — See a yard full of Disney, “Peanuts,” "Winnie the Pooh," cartoon characters and other inflatables, spilling into the neighbors’ yards. Minions, a yeti, the Grinch, elves, wreaths, stars, reindeer, candy canes, trees, thousands of lights, an 8-foot animated flag, Merry Christmas sign, nativity scene, an arch and swimming pool.
3350 Orchard St. — A variety of lights and yard decorations.
3305 N. 63rd St. — Lights and displays, including inflatables and lighted characters.
4941 Judson St. — The lighting display and decorations wrap all the way around the house. Santa's sleigh is being pulled by three snowblowers all decked out in lights. The lead snowblower even has a red nose. There is a lighted Nativity scene in front of the house.
NORTHWEST
5101 N. 17th St. — Lights are set in motion, and the sound is synchronized with the lights. View arches, shooting stars, reindeer and a variety of trees and bushes decorated with lights.
SOUTHEAST
701 Indian Hills Drive — Thousands of lights and decorations fill up the front and back yard, and lights outline the house and windows.
1705 Devoe Drive — 30-foot-tall Douglas fir tree decorated with hundreds of lights.
3330 Whitlock Road — Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck inflatables; giant bright bulbs line the yard; and icicle lights hang from the roof and frame the entire house. Lighted Christmas tree in the front window.
5521 Pawnee St. — 14,220 lights on trees and house. A twinkling display of lights dancing to music. Santa appears to be coming down the chimney. Lighted stars and candy canes. This family has decorated for 26 years.
5810 S. 88th St. — "The Nightmare Before Christmas" theme, synchronized to music.
6135 S. 96th St. — A variety of lights and many inflatables, synchronized to music. A neighborhood favorite.
6157 Blackstone Road — A variety of displays in the front lawn, including Santa's sleigh, a nativity scene, a giant snowman and lighted toy soldiers. Lights are everywhere, framing the house, front porch, bushes and trees. Lighted candy canes line the driveway.
6234 Franciscan Drive — Watch Santa in the upstairs window on Christmas Eve. View 7-foot candy canes, snow globe, lots of decorated trees in a variety of colors. Many scenes from Charlie Brown’s Christmas and other Disney and cartoon characters. Thousands of lights synchronized to music, Nativity display, snowflakes and large wreaths on the roof, Santas, deer, snowmen, giant ornaments.
6800 Marcus Road — 30,000-plus multi-colored lights illuminate a variety of displays on the Clark Griswold-lookalike house and front yard. A giant 20-foot Santa greets you in front of the house. Inflatables, Cousin Eddie and his RV and the deer herd grazing. The street is lined with lanterns, Paw Patrol and nutcrackers.
7210 Grand Oaks Drive —Thousands of glowing white lights, red globes and wreaths make this home shine. The tree trunks are wrapped to perfection, and the home lights the whole street.
7300 Carson Road — "Christmas Vacation" light-and-music display, including a swimming pool with Eddie on the diving board, uprooted tree on top of a car, life-sized RV and lights everywhere in the yard and on the house. Barrels are located out front to collect clothes for Peoples City Mission.
SOUTHWEST
9350 Whispering Wind Road — 37-foot Christmas tree with more than 2,000 multi-color bulbs, gold-wrapped tree, blue meteor lights and two large multi-color wreaths.
CENTRAL
2765 Arlington Ave. — Forest of trees with Scooby-Doo and Santa in the front yard. On the east side of the house, a church is made out of hangers with stars, and Santa's Island with Cinderella going through the woods to the castle to meet the dragon. The prince sweeps her away to the Eiffel Tower.
NEARBY
11320 N. 144th St. (Waverly) — Lighted Christmas displays, giant inflatables and candy canes in the front yard. Funny Santa is hanging from the roof gutter. Three lighted carolers are on the front porch, and the house is framed in lights.
Light shows
Magical Lights of Seward — Through Dec. 31. $20-$25; Seward County Fairgrounds, 500 N. 14th St., Seward. Tickets: magicallightsofseward.com.
Nebraska Christmas lights show — 5:30-midnight, through Jan. 1. Stay in your car and drive through a magical Christmas Lights extravaganza, all synchronized to music, $40-$140, Haymarket Park, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets: nebraskachristmaslightsshow.com.
Santa's Rock 'n Lights — Through Jan. 2. Drive-thru holiday light show featuring a mile-long display of 100,000 animated lights synchronized to Christmas music; admission starts at $24.99 per vehicle, Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion. Register: Santasrocknlights.com.
Zoo Lights powered by LES — Through Dec. 30. Includes a 40-foot Christmas tree, 30 lighted animal figures, holiday train rides, 60-foot lighted tunnel walk. Enjoy s'mores or hot cocoa at a variety of stations. All guests 2 and up must purchase a ticket, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights.
